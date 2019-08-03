riverside chapman
Two-way senior lineman Austin Chapman is one of Riverside's top players.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

First team offense

Pos -- Player, School                            Hgt     Wgt    Cls

QB -- Daylin Goad, Mingo Central            6-2     220     Jr.

RB -- Christian Hill, Hurricane                 5-9     185     Sr.

RB -- Blake Hartman, Musselman            6-1     200     Sr.

RB -- Hunter America, Doddridge County 5-9     185     Sr.

OL -- Marcellus Marshall, Morgantown      6-5     310    Sr.

OL -- Austin Chapman, Riverside             6-1     290     Sr.

OL -- Terrance Pankey, Huntington          6-1     240     Sr.

OL -- Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior         6-3     280     Sr.

OL -- Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley             6-7     265     Jr.

WR -- Malakai Brown, Martinsburg          5-10    187     Sr.

WR -- Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central          6-0    180     Sr.

WR -- Alex Mazelon, George Washington  6-3     185    Sr.

UT -- Jarod Bowie, Martinsburg              5-10     180     Sr.

K -- Kaulin Parris, Bluefield                      6-3     165     Sr.

First team defense

Pos -- Player, School                             Hgt    Wgt    Cls

DL -- Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston      6-2     240    Jr.

DL -- Sean Martin, Bluefield                     6-6     260    Sr.

DL -- Matt Bednarski, Martinsburg            6-2     247    Sr.

DL -- Don Woodworth, Keyser                  6-1     240    Sr.

LB -- Adam Murray, Wheeling Central       6-1     225   Sr.

LB -- Brocton Blair, Huntington                6-2     225    Sr.

LB -- Trey Pancake, Bridgeport                6-0     185    Sr.

LB -- Gage Fiore, Parkersburg                 6-0     210    Sr.

DB -- Kerion Martin, Capital                    6-2     192    Sr.

DB -- J.J. Roberts, Cabell Midland          5-11     175    Sr. 

DB -- Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg          6-1     180    Sr.

DB -- Ethan Payne, Poca                         6-0     210    Jr.

UT -- Logan Spurlock, Capital                 6-0     215    Sr.

P -- Cameron Grobe, Cabell Midland      5-10     170    Sr.

Second team offense

Pos -- Player, School                           Hgt     Wgt   Cls

QB -- Curtis McGhee, Wheeling Central  6-2     183     Sr.

RB -- Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg        5-8     175     Jr.

RB -- J.J. Davis, Bluefield                       6-1     195    Sr.

RB -- John Covert, Winfield                    6-1     215     Jr.

OL -- Ty Lucas, Martinsburg                   6-3     285     Sr.

OL -- David Harris, Capital                    5-11    295     Jr.

OL -- Nate Kowalski, Fairmont Senior     6-1    230     Sr.

OL -- Devin Hill, Bridgeport                    6-2    275      Jr.

OL -- Jake Hutchison, Spring Valley      5-11    265      Sr.

WR -- Luke LeRose, Nicholas County     6-1    170      Sr.

WR -- Chance Knox, Capital                 5-10    160      Sr.

WR -- Isaiah Johnson, Bluefield              6-1    180      Jr.

UT -- Sebastian Spencer, Weir               5-10    145     Sr. 

K -- Ben Haught, Parkersburg South        6-2    170     Sr.

Second team defense

Pos -- Player, School                             Hgt    Wgt    Cls

DL -- Colton Groves, Nicholas County       6-2     250     Sr.

DL -- Nate Barth, Point Pleasant               6-0     250     Sr.

DL -- Dustin Vansickle, Wheeling Park      6-3     240     Sr.

DL -- Bomani Segrest-Brooks, Hurricane  6-3     235     Sr.

LB -- Logan Raber, University                 5-10    211     Sr.

LB -- Diallo Mitchell, Huntington             6-1     200     Sr.

LB -- Ben Kee, Herbert Hoover                5-8     175     Sr.

DB -- Nate Ellis, Spring Valley                 6-1     180     Sr.

DB -- Monroe Mohler, James Monroe       5-9     170     Sr.

DB -- Sincere Sinclair, Wheeling Park      6-0     160     Jr.

DB -- Brady Adkins, Point Pleasant        5-10     178     Sr.

DB -- Karrington Hill, Capital                  6-1     170     Sr.

UT -- Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser               5-9      150     Sr.

P -- Matt Curry, Parkersburg                   6-2      205     Sr.

