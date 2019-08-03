First team offense
Pos -- Player, School Hgt Wgt Cls
QB -- Daylin Goad, Mingo Central 6-2 220 Jr.
RB -- Christian Hill, Hurricane 5-9 185 Sr.
RB -- Blake Hartman, Musselman 6-1 200 Sr.
RB -- Hunter America, Doddridge County 5-9 185 Sr.
OL -- Marcellus Marshall, Morgantown 6-5 310 Sr.
OL -- Austin Chapman, Riverside 6-1 290 Sr.
OL -- Terrance Pankey, Huntington 6-1 240 Sr.
OL -- Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior 6-3 280 Sr.
OL -- Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley 6-7 265 Jr.
WR -- Malakai Brown, Martinsburg 5-10 187 Sr.
WR -- Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central 6-0 180 Sr.
WR -- Alex Mazelon, George Washington 6-3 185 Sr.
UT -- Jarod Bowie, Martinsburg 5-10 180 Sr.
K -- Kaulin Parris, Bluefield 6-3 165 Sr.
First team defense
Pos -- Player, School Hgt Wgt Cls
DL -- Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston 6-2 240 Jr.
DL -- Sean Martin, Bluefield 6-6 260 Sr.
DL -- Matt Bednarski, Martinsburg 6-2 247 Sr.
DL -- Don Woodworth, Keyser 6-1 240 Sr.
LB -- Adam Murray, Wheeling Central 6-1 225 Sr.
LB -- Brocton Blair, Huntington 6-2 225 Sr.
LB -- Trey Pancake, Bridgeport 6-0 185 Sr.
LB -- Gage Fiore, Parkersburg 6-0 210 Sr.
DB -- Kerion Martin, Capital 6-2 192 Sr.
DB -- J.J. Roberts, Cabell Midland 5-11 175 Sr.
DB -- Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg 6-1 180 Sr.
DB -- Ethan Payne, Poca 6-0 210 Jr.
UT -- Logan Spurlock, Capital 6-0 215 Sr.
P -- Cameron Grobe, Cabell Midland 5-10 170 Sr.
Second team offense
Pos -- Player, School Hgt Wgt Cls
QB -- Curtis McGhee, Wheeling Central 6-2 183 Sr.
RB -- Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg 5-8 175 Jr.
RB -- J.J. Davis, Bluefield 6-1 195 Sr.
RB -- John Covert, Winfield 6-1 215 Jr.
OL -- Ty Lucas, Martinsburg 6-3 285 Sr.
OL -- David Harris, Capital 5-11 295 Jr.
OL -- Nate Kowalski, Fairmont Senior 6-1 230 Sr.
OL -- Devin Hill, Bridgeport 6-2 275 Jr.
OL -- Jake Hutchison, Spring Valley 5-11 265 Sr.
WR -- Luke LeRose, Nicholas County 6-1 170 Sr.
WR -- Chance Knox, Capital 5-10 160 Sr.
WR -- Isaiah Johnson, Bluefield 6-1 180 Jr.
UT -- Sebastian Spencer, Weir 5-10 145 Sr.
K -- Ben Haught, Parkersburg South 6-2 170 Sr.
Second team defense
Pos -- Player, School Hgt Wgt Cls
DL -- Colton Groves, Nicholas County 6-2 250 Sr.
DL -- Nate Barth, Point Pleasant 6-0 250 Sr.
DL -- Dustin Vansickle, Wheeling Park 6-3 240 Sr.
DL -- Bomani Segrest-Brooks, Hurricane 6-3 235 Sr.
LB -- Logan Raber, University 5-10 211 Sr.
LB -- Diallo Mitchell, Huntington 6-1 200 Sr.
LB -- Ben Kee, Herbert Hoover 5-8 175 Sr.
DB -- Nate Ellis, Spring Valley 6-1 180 Sr.
DB -- Monroe Mohler, James Monroe 5-9 170 Sr.
DB -- Sincere Sinclair, Wheeling Park 6-0 160 Jr.
DB -- Brady Adkins, Point Pleasant 5-10 178 Sr.
DB -- Karrington Hill, Capital 6-1 170 Sr.
UT -- Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser 5-9 150 Sr.
P -- Matt Curry, Parkersburg 6-2 205 Sr.