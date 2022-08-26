Veteran George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. believes his team has embraced a "We" mentality.
And that’s got him as geared up as he’s been in quite some time for the 2022 season.
“I’m excited, more excited than I’ve been in a while,” Edwards said. “I really like these guys. They’re a good bunch of dudes and they seem to think a little bit more the way I think. They’re a bunch of ‘We’ guys.”
With a roster somewhere in the mid-40s, GW won't have the deepest team and Edwards admitted the Patriots might not be the fastest or strongest team in the Mountain State Athletic Conference either. Still, it’s a GW locker room filled with returners at key positions and newcomers that could make a big impact.
It starts with junior quarterback Abe Fenwick, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder who threw for 1,838 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during the Patriots’ 8-4 campaign a year ago. He’ll be surrounded by familiar faces starting up front with returning senior starters Layth Ghannam (6-4, 290), Isaiah Ayres (6-3, 275) and Heith McCormick (6-2, 245). Ghannam and Ayres will also start on the defensive line with McCormick taking a linebacker spot.
Senior Klay Matthews (5-8, 200) will lead the rushing attack after rumbling for 312 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season while also playing linebacker. Fellow senior Hayden Hatfield (6-2, 190) caught 12 passes for 198 yards and ran 17 times for 121 yards with junior Anthony Valentine adding 256 all-purpose yards. Both will play in the defensive backfield as well. Hunter Giacomo, a 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore, made nine receptions for 125 yards last season and started at linebacker.
The Patriots’ final returning starter, senior Rylan Morehead, is back to handle punting and kicking duties.
“All those guys have played a lot of Friday-night football,” Edwards said. “It’s a pretty good mix of guys that care. Other than just about themselves.”
Edwards believes Scott transfers Gunner and Ridge Flores could play right away. Gunner, a 6-0, 180-pound sophomore, will vie for time at linebacker and wideout while Ridge, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior, is competing on the offensive line and at linebacker. Also, Edwards listed senior linemen Christian Valentine (6-2, 240) and Amare Phillips (6-2, 295) as breakout candidates this season.
“Probably the best thing that I like about this team is that they’re willing participants and what I mean by that is they’ll mix it up,” Edwards said. “They really want to do well and they don’t care about how we do it or who does it, let’s just do it.”