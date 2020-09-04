George Washington did some things very well last season.
For one thing, the Patriots threw the ball splendidly with R.T. Alexander, who passed for 2,428 yards and 30 touchdowns. They also played lights-out at home (went 7-0 there) and excelled in close games, beating Huntington (twice), Capital and Hurricane by a total of 13 points. All of that helped GW go 8-4 and reach the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals.
There were some other things, though, that GW didn’t do so well, like running the ball. The Patriots averaged less than 73 yards on the ground and ran for just seven TDs.
The return of Alexander (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) for his senior season gives GW hope for a dynamic offense and if a still-growing line can provide enough interference for the ground game to keep the attack balanced, the Patriots could make Steve Edwards Jr.’s 25th season as coach a memorable one.
“What I’m telling people is that so far, we’re a little further ahead in being able to run,’’ Edwards said. “Only time will tell if we’re able to run more than we did a year ago. We should have the capability of doing so.
“Our offensive line — and our defensive line — are a little bigger than we have been. But big doesn’t always mean you’ll be tough. We’re looking for toughness mentally and physically. We want to improve up front on both sides of the football. You’ve got to be strong to move people around. If we can be physical up front on both sides, it will help tremendously.’’
Three seniors and three juniors will make up the forward wall for GW, with seniors Blake Adams (6-4, 180) and David Knox (6-0, 220) at tackle, juniors Anthony Casto (6-4, 284) and Brace Mullett (6-0, 296) at guard, junior Zac Krason (6-2, 323) at center and senior Taylor Fultineer (6-1, 170) at tight end.
It won’t hurt having the team’s top two ball-carriers back in senior D’Anthony Wright (6-1, 180) and junior Hasten Pinkerton (5-9, 185). They combined for only 408 yards last season, but showed flashes toward the end of the year.
The receiving corps is where the Patriots took their biggest hit in graduation, losing four players who combined for 145 receptions and 27 of Alexander’s 30 TD tosses. That included All-Stater Alex Mazelon (51 catches, 770 yards, 12 TDs) and Brayden McCallister (50 catches, 763 yards, seven TDs).
There is promise at that position, however, as junior Nathan Harper (6-3, 175) transfers in from Herbert Hoover, where he had 20 catches for 517 yards and five scores on a run-oriented team. Another athletic junior, Taran Fitzpatrick (6-1, 170), joins the football squad after playing a regular role on GW’s basketball team the past two winters. They’re joined by junior Brody Thompson (5-10, 170).
“We’re having to replace all our outside skill guys, and in the secondary,’’ Edwards said. “It’s something we’re looking to do and hoping to improve week to week with that. We’re not exactly where we want to be right now, but still we want to compete each week and get better.
“We just want to be competitive and play hard and try to do the best we can and make the tournament — if we have one.’’
On defense, Casto and Grant Plants (6-2, 270) are set at tackle, flanked at end by Adams and sophomore Layth Ghannam (6-2, 210). The linebackers include Knox, Wright, senior Mike Ray (5-10, 175) and sophomore Heith McCormick (6-2, 230). Ray led GW in tackles last season with 104.5, including seven for lost yardage.
In the secondary, Fitzpatrick and Thompson man the cornerback spots, with Harper at safety.
GW again features a weapon in senior kicker Michael Hughes (6-3, 170), an All-State first-team selection last season. Hughes has booted 11 career field goals and 100 extra points. Last year, he missed just one of 34 PAT kicks and also averaged 39.6 yards per punt, with none blocked and just two of 32 attempts going for touchbacks.