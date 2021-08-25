George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. has a plan in mind to help his team’s passing game, which he felt underachieved last season. The solution? Get the running game going.
Edwards believes improvement in one area will assist the other as he begins his 26th season guiding the program at the South Hills school.
The Patriots went 3-3 last year, losing at Martinsburg in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs, but never felt comfortable with their pass game, which finished at 987 yards for the season. In 21 of the previous 22 years, GW went over 1,000 yards as a team, with one individual quarterback going over 1,000 in 19 of those seasons.
Of course, only playing six games had a lot to do with that, but Edwards also thinks that a healthier ground game will boost those passing totals.
“I’m hoping we can run the ball and play good defense,’’ Edwards said. “If we can do those-type things, it helps our passing game, the way I look at it. We’re hoping to run the football so people have to honor the run, which helps us in our passing game.
“In previous years, we haven’t been able to run that well, and it made it tough on the passing game, especially a year ago. We’re going to take what we can get, do our best with what we’ve got, whether it’s run or pass each week to win the game. That’s Captain Obvious for you, but I don’t know any other way to put it.’’
With the departure of two-year starter RT Alexander, the Patriots will break in a new quarterback, and were waging a three-man derby during much of the three-week summer practice period and August preseason drills. Sophomore Abe Fenwick (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) was battling freshman Noah Vellaithambi (6-0, 190) and senior Brady Adams (6-1, 190).
GW also lost four of its top five receivers, leaving senior Taran Fitzpatrick (6-3, 180) as the No. 1 wideout. He caught nine passes last season for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Other receiving candidates include senior Cam Reed (5-9, 180), junior Hayden Hatfield (6-2, 190) and freshmen Tyshawn Dues (5-11, 170) and Hunter Giacomo (6-0, 170). Running backs Anthony Valentine (5-11, 195, sophomore) and Keegan Sack (5-11, 180, freshman) can also lend a hand here.
“We’ve got a lot of guys getting a lot of reps at a lot of positions,’’ Edwards said.
Senior Hasten Pinkerton (5-10, 195), who missed all of last season with an injury, has been splitting most of the running back duties with junior Clay Matthews (5-8, 200) and Sack, with Valentine also in the mix. Senior Kyle Matthews (6-0, 205) plays fullback when the formation calls for one. If GW lines up with a tight end, it will be either senior Grant Plants (6-3, 245) or junior Heith McCormick (6-2, 230).
Edwards likes the five starters on his mammoth offensive line, but plans on substituting liberally. The front wall includes senior Anthony Casto (6-4, 285) and junior Layth Ghannam (6-4, 255) at tackle, seniors Zach Krason (6-3, 320) and Brace Mullett (6-1, 285) at guard and junior Isaiah Ayres (6-3, 300) at center. Also playing will be senior Amari Brown (6-0, 235), a transfer from Capital, juniors Amare Phillips (6-2, 300) and Christian Valentine (6-2, 240) and sophomore Max Hill (6-2, 245).
George Washington gave up 34 points per game on defense last season, and needs improvement there.
Brown starts at nose guard, flanked by Casto and Plants at defensive tackle. Kyle Matthews and McCormick are the inside linebackers, with senior Jake Kalaskey (5-11, 190) and junior Peyton Coulter (5-10, 180) at outside backer.
In the secondary, Valentine and Fitzpatrick are the cornerbacks, with Hatfield and Reed at safety.
“We have to tackle a lot better,’’ Edwards said. “I think we’re a little tougher and stronger and a little more experienced, but time will tell there. One of the things we preached in the off-season was our toughness. We have to get tougher.’’
Junior soccer player Raydan Morehead (5-8, 150) will handle both the punting and place-kicking duties.