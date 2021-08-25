After starting out 2-2 in Joey Fields’ first year as coach, Herbert Hoover went on a roll to the Class AA playoff quarterfinals. It marked the Huskies’ first postseason berth since 2016 and their first playoff win since 2015.
So the good news is that Hoover enters this season with a ton of momentum. But on the flip side, the Huskies sure won’t be sneaking up on anyone this time around.
Hoover returns eight starters on offense and six on defense, and saw at least a half-dozen players who figure to make an impact transfer into the Elk River program. That makes Fields optimistic, but he doesn’t want the Huskies to get ahead of themselves.
“We try to take it one day at a time, one play at a time,’’ Fields said. “We’ve been preaching that and saying those things for a long time. You have to have that mindset in everything that you do.
“You won today by how you prepare to win today, by how you leave the locker room clean or dirty. If we’re a good team or a team that’s not going to be good, you have to approach it that way. Right now, we’re taking care of ourselves. Soon, we’ll get to that first opportunity [for a game], and then we’ll take it week by week.’’
The Huskies return a pair of first-team All-State defensive players from their 6-3 squad in senior cornerback Devin Hatfield (6-foot-1, 181 pounds), who’s also a game-breaker as a receiver, and junior outside linebacker-safety Andrew Rollyson (5-8, 160), the team’s leading tackler from last year.
The starting defensive line shows the influence of the influx of transfers — senior Ryan Elkins (6-4, 280) comes in from Scott, and juniors Isaiah Chapman (6-3, 190) and Caden Dotson (6-4, 260) from Capital and Logan, respectively. That trio joins junior returnee Gaven Allison (6-0, 165) on the front wall, with senior Caleb Bias (6-0, 225) getting playing time there, too.
Working with Rollyson at the outside backer spot is senior Nathan Harper (6-1, 180), who played his junior season at George Washington before returning. Junior Tristin Allison (5-11, 155) is also in the mix at that spot. The inside linebackers are seniors Brock Truman (5-9, 190) and Brayden Rash. His twin brother, senior Brenden Rash, is ticketed to start at free safety. They played last year at Belfry, Kentucky.
Hatfield and senior Wyatt Baldwin (6-2, 160) are the cornerbacks, spelled by sophomore Tanner Jarrett (5-11, 135).
Perhaps the newcomer with the biggest impact will be freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield (6-3, 175), younger brother of Devin, who has drawn raves from Fields for maturity beyond his years.
Dane Hatfield certainly has some weapons at his disposal — Devin Hatfield caught 33 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns last season, junior Jacob Burns (6-3, 150) grabbed 24 balls for 380 yards and three scores, and Rollyson had 10 catches for 152 yards. As a sophomore at Hoover, Harper turned in 20 receptions for 517 yards and five TDs. Others wideouts include Brayden Rash and junior Brayden Jones.
Fields has three players competing for carries in the backfield, and could feature a running-back-by-committee approach in senior Hunter Bartley (5-9, 205), Brenden Rash and junior Randy Hughart. Bartley last year led Hoover on the ground with 114 carries for 802 yards and nine touchdowns.
Senior Mason Atkinson (6-0, 220) is set at center, with Truman and Bias at guard. Junior Connor Brinckman (6-4, 245) moves from center to tackle, and is joined there by senior Dalton Bowers (6-2, 285). Sophomore Kole Johnson (5-10, 210) supplies depth at multiple positions on the line.
Junior Levi Paxton (5-10, 165) returns as the place-kicker, and will also handle punting and kickoff duties. He booted four field goals and 28 extra points last year.
Fields knows he has the talent for this to be a special season for the Huskies, and doesn’t want his players to stray from what could be a winning formula.
“The kids trust us and what we’re asking them to do,’’ he said. “They saw we’re doing things a little bit differently than they’ve done in the past, and also saw we’re being successful with it. They saw that we won a playoff game and they see they’re getting better every day, too. If they control their attitude and effort, they’ll become better football players.’’