hoover logan4
Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield accounted for more than 2,300 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021 — 15 passing and 14 rushing.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Coming off its first undefeated regular season since 1977, the Herbert Hoover football program enters the 2022 season with extremely high levels of excitement and expectations.

“We have 53 kids out this season, higher than the past two years, and a lot higher than the years before,” Hoover third-year coach Joey Fields said. “Everyone is excited. It is a good time to be successful with what we are going to be rolling into next year with going to the brand new school.”