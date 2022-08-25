Coming off its first undefeated regular season since 1977, the Herbert Hoover football program enters the 2022 season with extremely high levels of excitement and expectations.
“We have 53 kids out this season, higher than the past two years, and a lot higher than the years before,” Hoover third-year coach Joey Fields said. “Everyone is excited. It is a good time to be successful with what we are going to be rolling into next year with going to the brand new school.”
Despite the 10-0 regular season, the Huskies faced a tough postseason draw, losing to eventual state champion Fairmont Senior in the first round of the playoffs. Fields is proud of the direction Hoover has taken but knows last year’s great success doesn’t guarantee the Huskies anything this upcoming season.
“It is a continuation but it’s also not,” Fields said. “You continue to build culture each year. The successes of the past two years, of course we are proud of it but it’s not going to give us anything for this year. Teams are now excited to play us and we are going to get everyone’s best shot.”
Hoover returns starting quarterback Dane Hatfield, a 6-foot-3 , 185-pound sophomore, coming off a very successful freshman season in which he passed for 1,510 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hatfield added 832 yards rushing and 14 TDs.
“Dane had an amazing freshman year,” Fields said. “He doesn’t practice or play like a sophomore. We are asking him to step into a leadership role very early but he is built for that. He understands what is asked of him, and he could be very special.”
Hatfield will look to throw the ball to a trio of returning receivers in seniors Jacob Burns (6-0, 150), Andrew Rollyson (5-8, 161) and Brayden Jones (5-9, 145).
Others expected to get some time at the position include senior Levi Paxton (5-9, 165), sophomore Ethan Patrick (6-1, 173), Bryce Grimm, freshman Sam Kee and Dylan Shafer.
“Our core receivers we really like,” Fields said. “They are guys that can play anywhere on the field, have been in our system and understand it. As a whole, I feel really good about them. We lost two key players but I like our top four just as much as I did last season.”
Paxton joins the wide receiver position, adding to his responsibilities as the Hoover kicker. He is one of the top kickers in the state, and has committed to Marshall University.
“Being committed to Marshall is exciting for him, our school and program,” Fields said. “He’s obviously a great kicker and that’s his future, but he’s a good athlete and complete football player. Levi is the fastest kid on the team. He knew this year he was going to have to step into a bigger role offensively.”
At running back, senior Randy Hughart (5-7, 186) returns and will form a 1-2 punch with sophomore newcomer Rocco Frye. Senior Marquis Walker (6-0, 175) also could see some time at the position.
The offensive line will be anchored by seniors Connor Brinkman (6-3, 268), Caden Dotson (6-3, 247) and Isaiah Chapman (6-3, 205). They will be joined by junior Alek Harrison (6-0, 255), Kole Johnson, Brandon Ramos and junior Zac Greer, and all will see time on the defensive line, too.
Senior Gaven Allison (5-10, 172) returns to lead the Hoover linebacker corps, drawing high praise from Fields. Walker and Frye will see plenty of time at the position, too.
"Gaven is our leader on defense,” Fields said. “He is as good a linebacker that I have ever had, anywhere. He leads by example and is a great player. Marquis is a first-time starter but has been in the program for three years. He is ready and it’s his time.”
Fields also is expecting big things from Rollyson in the secondary, where he is joined by junior Joe White (5-8, 141), senior Tristan Allison (5-10, 160) and Burns.
“Andrew has led the team in tackles for us the last two years,” Fields said. “He was a sophomore All-State guy, has been around this program for a long time, and he cares about the program. He’s had a great last few seasons and we are going to be asking a lot of him.”
Fields knows the expectations are high but welcomes it as his Huskies look to build off last season’s perfect regular season.
“Our goal is to win every game, have a home playoff game, and go 1-0 in that game,” Fields said. “Hopefully we can get to Wheeling Island Stadium (for the Class A championship game) in December. It’s how we practice every day. We are proud of what we have done the past two years but we also aren’t satisfied.”