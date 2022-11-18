Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221112 hhs football 32.jpg
Huntington's Gavin Lochow (3) reads the Woodrow Wilson defense during a Class AAA playoff game on Nov. 11 at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- Billy Seals' preparation became a great deal more involved than he expected.

The Huntington High School head football coach thought favored Spring Valley likely would beat Jefferson last week in the first round of the West Virginia Class AAA football playoffs. The 10th-seeded Cougars (8-3), though, pulled a 34-14 upset to advance to the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against the No. 2 Highlanders (10-1) at Bob Sang Field. That means rather than preparing for a foe it plays every season, Huntington had to get ready for a team with a much different attack.