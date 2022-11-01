Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON -- Now it gets interesting.

The top three teams -- Parkersburg South, Hurricane and Huntington High -- in Class AAA sit within less than one quarter of a percentage point from one another in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football playoff ratings heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

