The top three teams -- Parkersburg South, Hurricane and Huntington High -- in Class AAA sit within less than one quarter of a percentage point from one another in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football playoff ratings heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
The matchups are scintilating, as none of the top three has it easy. Top-ranked South (8-1, 14 points) visits No. 8 Princeton (6-2, 11.25), a resurgent program that last week upset Bridgeport (7-2, 11.89), which is tied with George Washington (7-2, 11.89) for sixth this week. No. 3 Huntington High (8-1, 13.67) plays at No. 2 Hurricane (8-1, 13.78) in the most high-profile game in the state this week.
The top 16 teams in each classification qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning first-round home games. The top two squads are home for as long as they continue winning until the state championship games Dec. 3-4 in Wheeling.
Spring Valley (7-2, 12.11) is fifth, behind defending state champion Martinsburg (7-2, 13.22). The Timberwolves play at winless St. Albans on Friday.
Cabell Midland (5-3, 9.63) ranks 13th entering Friday's home game with No. 24 Riverside (3-6). Musselman (6-3, 10.89) is ninth. Jefferson (6-3, 10.11), Morgantown (6-3, 10.11) and Wheeling Park (6-3, 10.11) are tied for 10th. Woodrow Wilson (6-3, 9.33), University (6-3, 9.11) and Hedgesville (4-5, 7.0) round out the top 16.
Oak Hill (5-5, 6.8), Spring Mills (4-5, 6.11) and Parkersburg (4-5, 6.0) are looking for help to reach the postseason.
In Class AA, Winfield (8-1, 11.67) is third and in a close race for No. 1, currently occupied by Independence (9-0, 11.89). Roane County (9-0, 11.78) is second. The Generals visit Point Pleasant (5-4, 6.67) on Friday in a huge game for the No. 17 Big Blacks, who are trying to catch Bluefield (5-5, 6.8) for the last playoff spot.
Scott (8-1, 11.22), Frankfort (8-1, 10.89), North Marion (7-2, 10.22), Clay County (7-1, 9.63) and Lincoln (7-2, 9.0) make up the rest of the top eight. Defending champion Fairmont Senior (6-1, 8.89) and East Fairmont (7-2, 8.89) are tied for ninth, followed by Herbert Hoover (6-2, 8.75), Chapmanville (6-3, 7.67), Nicholas County (6-3, 7.56), Logan (6-3, 7.33), Weir (7-3, 7.3) and Bluefield.
In Class A, Wahama (9-0, 9.11) is fifth going into Friday's home game with No. 29 Buffalo (3-6). Williamstown (8-1, 10.78) and James Monroe (9-0, 10.44) own the top two spots ahead of Cameron (9-0, 9.44) and Tucker County (9-0, 9.44), tied for third. Wheeling Central (8-1, 8.89), Greenbrier West (8-1, 8.33) and Van (8-1, 8.33) round out the top eight.
Man (7-2, 8.0) is ninth. St. Marys (7-2, 7.44) and Doddrdige County (7-2, 7.44) are tied for 10th. Tied at No. 12 are Petersburg (7-2, 7.0) and East Hardy (7-2, 7.0). South Harrison (6-3, 6.89) is 14th, Montcalm (8-1, 6.44) 15th and Tug Valley (6-3, 6.22) 16th. No. 17 Clay-Battelle (6-2, 5.88) needs help to get in.