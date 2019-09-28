Scalpers stood outside the Laidley Field gates and asked $4 for a ticket, or four times the face value. The gamblers were equally gutsy. The bookie joints on Tennessee Avenue and West Washington Street were taking Stonewall Jackson and giving Charleston High 30 points, which annoyed CHS coach Jake Moser. “Shucks,’’ he scoffed, “we’re not that bad.’’
It was Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1947, and the annual Charleston High-Stonewall Jackson intra-city football game had been sold out for nine days, contributing to its distinction as the hottest sports ticket in the city’s history. Indeed, obtaining a CHS-SJ ticket 72 years ago involved far more than simply plunking down the asking price.
School officials feared that greedy businesses might gobble up those precious tickets and use them to entice customers. Or that scalpers, given unlimited access, would make a killing.
To guard against such shenanigans, the Charleston High School Athletic Association adopted a policy: Ticket buyers must mail their requests along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to the school — and only six tickets per request.
“We have many more applications than we have tickets,’’ CHS principal E.C. Richardson told the Gazette.
On that Thanksgiving day, 14,500 fans filled Laidley, where makeshift bleachers had been added to accommodate the overflow. Hundreds more watched from the hillside beyond the north stands and even built a bonfire to fend off the freezing temperatures. Others looked out their windows from nearby houses.
And as the CHS principal noted, the demand for tickets far exceeded the supply. Who knows what a bigger stadium would have accommodated.
The Television Age had not yet arrived, Charleston fans preferred high school football to the college game and the city’s population had moved past 70,000. The SJ-CHS rivalry had begun in 1941 and, by the post-World War II years, was picking up steam.
A few weeks earlier, the Kanawha Airport had been dedicated on a hillside known as Coonskin Ridge. At about the same time, the Parkette Drive-In opened on Kanawha Boulevard West near Patrick Street and soon would be renamed Shoney’s Restaurant, the first of a national chain that would reach 34 states. And city officials were planning a 5,000-seat, steel-and-concrete baseball park to be built at MacCorkle Avenue and 35th Street.
In 1946, SJ routed CHS 47-6, giving rise to the lopsided betting line in ’47, and attracted a crowd of 15,000. But the 1947 game carried extra sizzle. The Stonewall Jackson Generals were 9-0 and on the brink of a state championship, having outscored the opposition 209-13.
The Daily Mail, reflecting the era’s colorful sports jargon, described them as “Stonewall Jackson’s bone-crushing gridiron machine.’’ Leading the ground game was Jim “Greasegun’’ Miller, who averaged nearly eight yards a carry.
A victory over the CHS Mountain Lions in that season finale might be enough to lift the Generals past undefeated Beckley, which was enjoying a similar season and had outscored the opposition 357-43.
But all that humanity, passion and wagering raised fears of fisticuffs and drunkenness at Laidley Field. “There may be a tendency on the part of some to let tempers fly and fists swing,’’ Gazette sports columnist Shorty Hardman suggested before the game. Laidley Field superintendent Biddy Beers warned that alcoholic beverages would be strictly prohibited. The place would be “swarming with cops,’’ Hardman added.
In light of the Generals’ domination during the season, the West Side folks were sometimes unrealistic. At an SJ boosters club meeting a week before the CHS game, assistant coach Pud Hutson bemoaned the fact that some fans had criticized the Stonewall coaches for allowing Dunbar to score a touchdown in the team’s recent 27-6 victory.
And the Stonewall-Charleston rivalry was not necessarily a friendly one. “As tough as we were, we wouldn’t walk over to the West Side,’’ the late Leon McCoy, a CHS alumnus, recalled many years later, “and they wouldn’t walk over to our side.’’
•••
Despite fears of trouble, a well-behaved crowd watched as the Generals scored first on Bill Farley’s 7-yard pass to Nick Tompkins in the second quarter. On the previous play, Farley set up the TD by throwing 27 yards to Derald “Hippity Hop’’ Hillenbrand. In the third quarter, Hillenbrand’s 1-yard plunge capped a 12-0 Stonewall victory, ending the Mountain Lions season at 6-5.
After the game, the Generals returned to the West Side, where they celebrated in the SJ locker room behind the school. Coach Russ Parsons was almost in tears. “All I can say,’’ he told the players, “is that you’re a grand bunch of fellows. You’ll never know how much this means to me.’’ The players then forced the 200-pound Parsons into the shower — a forerunner of today’s Gatorade shower.
On that same afternoon in Beckley, the Flying Eagles completed an 11-0 season with a 27-7 victory over previously undefeated Hinton in front of 7,000 fans. The victory prompted Beckley fans to begin shouting, “Bring on Stonewall!’’ and writing those words on sidewalks and buildings. But no state title game would be played.
Postseason championship playoffs were still a year away in West Virginia. From 1937-46, state champions were determined by a vote of the state’s sportswriters.
Before 1937, the state had no method of choosing a champion, leading annually to a sometimes chaotic postseason of feuding and pontificating. An undefeated team would declare itself No. 1, and local fans and media would hop on the bandwagon. Another undefeated team, backed by its fans and media, might do the same. Verbal jousting and name calling would ensue, but nothing would be settled.
For the 1947 season, the state had adopted a rating system, using the votes of sportswriters and coaches and patterned after those used in other states. In theory, it would decide whether Stonewall or Beckley would be champion. And so everyone waited.
Meanwhile, the idea of an impromptu title game began gaining traction. At a postseason sportswriters meeting at Charleston’s Daniel Boone Hotel at Washington and Capitol streets, many favored such an idea.
The Beckley Post-Herald, however, already had proclaimed the Flying Eagles as the state’s unquestioned champs. Unfazed by the concept of objectivity, Post-Herald sportswriter George Springer on Nov. 28 wrote that Beckley “soared to the 1947 state high school football championship’’ with its 27-7 victory over Hinton. The Post-Herald anointed the Flying Eagles as state champions in gigantic letters across the sports page.
The Daily Mail’s Dick Hudson responded by writing: “We challenge the paper to prove it.’’ The Gazette’s Hardman, no stranger to hometown boosterism, wrote that SJ was better than Beckley but, in the interest of fairness, favored a playoff game.
Springer, who would later work many years as West Virginia Conference commissioner, added, “In the eyes of this writer and to many others, the 1947 Maroon and White team is the best ever to appear on a West Virginia gridiron.’’
He was just getting warmed up. “I don’t believe there’s a team in the state that belongs on the same field with them,’’ he wrote. A Raleigh Register editorial insisted the Flying Eagles were more deserving than Stonewall. “They play football as it should be,’’ it said.
Meanwhile, the idea of a title game soon faded away. Hoppy Shores, a sophomore running back on the 1947 Generals, still remembers. “They said, ‘We’re not gonna let you all play,’’’ he recalled.
•••
It was not until Dec. 20 — more than three weeks after the season’s final games — that the State Athletic Association, forerunner of Secondary School Athletic Commission, finally announced that Beckley and Stonewall Jackson would share the title as co-champions.
The Flying Eagles had edged the Generals by a tiny margin in the rating system, but the difference was infinitesimal, not worthy of a championship, the SAA said. The Post-Herald called it a “mythical, phony co-championship,’’ suggesting the Flying Eagles deserved the title all to themselves.
Not long afterward, the Generals celebrated. About 500 people, including players, parents, coaches, school officials, boosters and fans, attended a banquet at the Shrine Mosque at 406 Capitol Street, across from the Daniel Boone.
The SJ boosters club gave each player a miniature gold football with the inscription “State champions, 1947.’’ Co-captain Jim Danter presented coach Parsons with an engraved wristwatch. Al Carey of the boosters club then gave him a billfold containing $1,000 in $100 bills ($8,800 in today’s money).
It was a good time to be a Stonewall Jackson football player. Pep rallies in the school auditorium were raucous affairs, led by a West Side minister, Ross Culpepper. Free meals were often available at Schrader’s Restaurant at Delaware Avenue and Virginia Street. And at the school cafeteria, players were sometimes singled out for special treats — baked steak perhaps — in the kitchen.
“They treated me so well,’’ Shores recalled, “I just felt obligated to go out and play well.’’