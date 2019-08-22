In the eyes of the rest of the coaches in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, the road to the conference title still goes through Spring Valley High School.
And that may be the case, but the Timberwolves have plenty of holes to fill in that process.
Spring Valley used a senior-laden group to play — and finish runner-up — in its third straight Class AAA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium. The team did so with players who are now filling spots on Football Bowl Subdivision rosters.
Offensive lineman Doug Nester is now at Virginia Tech, while line-mate Zach Williamson is now at Louisville. Do-it-all star Graeson Malashevich and running back Owen Chafin are walk-ons at West Virginia. Those are just four of the 28 seniors who graduated this past spring.
“We’re young, we’re green,” coach Brad Dingess said. “But I think we’re pretty experienced in a couple of spots.”
One of those spots belongs to gargantuan offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound junior already has scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, West Virginia, Ohio State and others. The Timberwolves also return quarterback Nate Ellis, who shared time with Will Adkins last year and showed effectiveness with both his arm and legs. He threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-25 passing and rushed for 398 yards and seven scores while averaging nearly 10 yards a carry.
Defensively, the leading returning tackler is safety David Livingston, who recorded 37 stops to go along with six pass breakups and four interceptions. Still, there are plenty of spots that need reinforced and that has been Dingess’ mission this preaseason.
“It’s exciting,” Dingess said. “It’s a little bit rejuvenating. The last couple of years, especially, you could roll out in August and the kids knew what they were doing. We’ve got some talented kids. It’s just how quick they can grow up.
“This preseason is one of the most important we’ve had at Spring Valley for a while.’’
Here are quick looks at the remaining MSAC teams other than the Kanawha Valley schools mentions elsewhere in this edition. They are listed in order of finish in the MSAC coaches preseason poll. The full poll had Spring Valley at No. 1, Huntington at No. 2, Capital at No. 3, Cabell Midland at No. 4, Hurricane at No. 5, South Charleston at No. 6, George Washington at No. 7, Parkersburg at No. 8, Woodrow Wilson at No. 9, Riverside at No. 10 and St. Albans at No. 11.
HUNTINGTON
The Highlanders will be without Darnell Wright, considered one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects last season and now a member of the Tennessee football team. Terrence Pankey and Maxwell Wentz are back, though, to fortify the front. They’ll be blocking for returning quarterback Ta’ Blackwell and running back Diallo Mitchell. The two combined for more than 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground last year, while Blackwell threw for 1,220 yards. Linebacker Brocton Blair, a Class AAA All-State first teamer last season, will anchor the defense.
CABELL MIDLAND
The Knights will miss former running back Ivan Vaughn, who graduated after posting three straight seasons of at least 1,700 rushing yards. His younger brother Isaiah Vaughn should help pick up that slack, and he’ll be joined in the backfield by Jaydyn Johnson, who transferred from South Charleston after leading the Black Eagles with 445 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The Knights will be led on defense by defensive back J.J. Roberts, who earned special honorable mention last season on the Class AAA All-State team and verbally committed to Wake Forest earlier this spring.
PARKERSBURG
The Big Reds also have some rebuilding to do after graduating 26 seniors. Receiver Braeden Mason comes back after catching 55 passes for 658 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. But the quarterback on the other side of that connection, Jake Johnson, is gone. So are a couple of players who helped Mason get open, Parkersburg’s leading rusher last season Tyler Moler and leading receiver Brenton Strange, now a tight end at Penn State.
Mason could be called upon in a number of areas, considering he’s the Big Reds leading returning receiver, rusher (15 carries, 78 yards last season) and passer (1-for-2, 54 yards). Bryson Singer and Michael Owen also should see time at quarterback. Linebacker Gage Fiore, who also received special honorable mention on the All-State team, returns as well.
WOODROW WILSON
This will be the Flying Eagles’ final season in the MSAC, and they would like to go out on a higher note than they finished on last year. Woodrow limped to a 3-7 record in 2018 and the two players who made the offense go when it did, quarterback Peyton Shehan and running back Micah Hancock, both have graduated.
Lamont Lee, who gained 208 yards with two touchdowns on the ground, is the team’s leading returning rusher. He’ll be able to run behind offensive lineman Ian Pomeroy, who earned All-State honorable mention last year.