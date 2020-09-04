It sounds a bit peculiar, but Nitro coach Zach Davis has his reasons for saying it.
He thinks the key for his Wildcats this season will be how well they play defense. Coming from a coach who again has the services of dynamic junior quarterback Trevor Lowe — well, let’s just call it an interesting perspective.
Lowe (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) accounted for more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns last season, and scored more than 100 points himself. He figures to be bigger and better this year, but Davis realizes the Wildcats need more than Lowe putting up video game numbers if they’re going to improve on last season’s 4-6 record.
“For us this year, it starts with defense,’’ Davis said. “If our points per game can be around 20, then we really have a chance to be in the playoffs. I really believe that. I think if we can do that, then we’ve got the chance. I think our offense is going to be good like it was last year, so we’re trying to keep moving forward.’’
Nitro’s defense didn’t do a lot of stopping last season. The Wildcats allowed an average of 39.6 points per game, and didn’t hold any opponent under 22 points. Even with Lowe getting his team into the end zone on a consistent basis, it wasn’t enough.
Lowe’s numbers sparkled across the board in his sophomore season, as he completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also ran for 982 yards and 16 TDs and likely would have gone over 1,000 yards on the ground, but was injured and sat out his team’s final game against Scott.
“We’ll go as he goes,’’ Davis said. “He’s a really good player — one of the best kids I’ve ever coached.’’
Lowe added an intriguing target in the offseason with the transfer of Joseph Udoh (6-8, 200), a former basketball standout at Sissonville.
“He’s a tall kid, and he’s really fast,’’ Davis said. “He’s really raw, but a good athlete. We’re trying to get him ready to play.’’
Another Sissonville transfer will help the Wildcats in the backfield, senior Elijah Thompson (6-0, 249). Thompson ran for 86 yards and a TD for Sissonville in last year’s opener, but then missed most of the season with an injury.
Junior Trey Hall (5-8, 158) will also man a running back spot, with either sophomore Kristian Johnson (5-3, 115) or junior Chris Allawat (5-5, 122) at the other. Johnson caught 21 passes for 240 yards and one TD last year. Senior Bryson Jennings (6-0, 165) is set at tight end.
Four full-time starters are back on the offensive line, led by junior tackle Caleb Allawat (6-0, 281), who is drawing some collegiate interest. Also returning are senior tackle Ashton Hogge (6-2, 238), sophomore guard Scott Worstell (5-8, 220) and senior center and two-year starter JC McKay (6-4, 283), the team’s biggest player who has improved after losing weight. Sophomore Jacob Sigmon (5-10, 224) earned a couple of starts as a freshman.
On defense, Caleb Allawat is at nose tackle, with Sigmon and Thompson also on the line, and Worstell spelling the starters.
Lowe, whom Davis calls his “best linebacker’’ will also play a lot of snaps on defense, but sophomore Gavin Williams (5-7, 172) will give him an occasional break. Junior Ethan Lacy (6-1, 170) and Jennings also man linebacking positions, with sophomores Luke Boggs (5-11, 179) and Evan Casto (5-10, 195) battling for the remaining spot.
Senior Chris Francisco (5-9, 138) is set at free safety, with junior Bryce Myers (5-7, 156) at strong safety. Hall and Udoh are the cornerbacks.
Nitro’s 4-6 record last season marked its most wins since 2007, which is also the last time the Wildcats posted a winning record (7-5) and a playoff spot (AAA at that time).