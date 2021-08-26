Nitro had a rough 2020 season.
The Wildcats were 0-7 (including a forfeit) during the abbreviated season and their closest game was a 28-26 loss to Scott in their final game. After the winless season, Zach Davis left as coach after three seasons and longtime assistant James “Boom’’ McKinney took over.
The Wildcats’ full roster wasn’t finalized as preseason practice ended, but McKinney has a core group who will see a significant amount of playing time, as well as eight returning starters on offense and six on defense.
Offensively, senior Trevor Lowe (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) will lead the way at quarterback. He’s a four-year starter who plays on both sides of the ball. Last year, he threw for 807 yards and four touchdowns in six games and ran for 526 yards and six scores.
“He’s our No. 1 guy,” McKinney said. “He started playing more on the defensive side last year [at] linebacker. You can put him everywhere.”
At running back, senior Ethan Lacy (6-1, 190) will see a lot of snaps for the Wildcats, but the other backfield positions were still undetermined.
Nitro has quite a few good athletes at receiver, including a multi-sport athlete in senior Braxton Smith (5-9, 160), out for football for the first time.
“He’s a really good wrestler. He decided to come out this year,” McKinney said. “He’s been stepping up and doing a really good job so far.”
Another receiver is senior Kolton Painter (6-1, 190), one of the school’s basketball standouts, who may also get some time at running back. Senior Bryce Myers (5-10, 170) will play outside receiver.
Senior Charles Robbins (5-9, 150) is a four-year starter for the Wildcats. He has played cornerback for the most part, but McKinney wants to change that this season.
“We convinced him to play some offense this year,’’ McKinney said, “so he’ll he playing some slot receiver for us, too.”
Nitro’s offensive line lost only one player from last year, though senior Caleb Allawat (6-2, 265), like Lowe a college prospect, moves from right tackle to left tackle. Junior Jacob Sigman (5-11, 230) returns at center and junior Scott Worstell (5-9, 220) is back at left guard. At right guard is junior Nick Atkins (5-10, 210) and right tackle will be junior Ike Elkins (6-1, 210).
McKinney expects to use several players on both sides of the ball.
At nose guard will be Allawat, while Elkins and Worstell will likely be the tackles. Linebackers include Lacy and Lowe, along with juniors Luke Boggs (5-10, 180) and Mike Toscano. In the secondary are Robbins and Myers at cornerback, Smith at strong safety and Painter at free safety.
Senior Tony Toledo (6-1, 180), a soccer player at the school, returns as kicker and will also punt.
After being an assistant coach at Nitro for nine years, McKinney feels good going into this season.
“I’m a Nitro guy, I’m a Nitro kid. I grew up in Cross Lanes and went to Nitro High School,” McKinney said. “Nobody wants to win more than I do.’’