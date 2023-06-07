Though the North-South football game is scheduled for Saturday at South Charleston High, the festivities are well underway.
Players selected to the teams have a loaded schedule throughout the week.
Off the football field, players get a pool day, movie night, family reception night and a Dirty Birds game.
During Tuesday's media luncheon at West Virginia State University, players talked about what they're most looking forward to this week.
For many, Saturday's game is not the first thing that comes to mind.
Multiple players said Tuesday's bowling outing at Towne 'N Country Lanes in Cross Lanes was what they were looking forward to.
"There will be competition," Herbert Hoover's Andrew Rollyson said. "It's just second nature. Football players are competitive."
George Washington's Klay Matthews is looking forward to the game but, like others, was ready to bowl.
"It's nice seeing everybody and just playing the game," Matthews said. "We're all football players, but I'm probably looking forward to bowling. I think that will be pretty fun. It's just a little bit of competition. There's so much competition, but it's going to be nice to see everybody's game."
South coach Mark Agosti, of Van, said the kids were excited to visit the alley.
"Yesterday on the bus back from swimming, one of the kids said, 'Coach, you bowl?' And I'm like, 'Well, I throw the ball down the alley every once in a while,'" Agosti said. "He said, 'I'm like that. I got my own ball with my name on it. I'm in a league.' This kid was all fired up. They were all fired up. Some of the guys have never bowled before in their lives. Now they're all excited."
Brodee Rice, of Princeton, agreed with Rollyson about the competition level.
"I think it's going to be a little competitive," Rice said. "We're all competitors here, so I think bowling is going to get competitive."
"The only thing that's not going to be competitive is movie night," Winfield's Caden Beam said. "We're competitors. There's only so much you can do against your own team. We're competitors. Especially this week, when we're all together. I've been practicing. I went to the bowling alley last week a few times. I'm horrible, so I hope I can pull it off."
Hoover's Isaiah Chapman said there was evidence of competition during Monday's pool day.
"Yesterday at the pool, we did chicken fights," Chapman said. "South won that like 5-2. We won yesterday. Everything is competition this week."
Weir's Jamari Bass said despite the competition, it's all in good fun.
"We bonded well," Bass said. "We were at the pool just having fun. Everybody knows the big picture is to have fun."
"We set our [school] rivalry aside after being together for about three hours," Beam said. "Half the Cardinal Conference is on this team [South]. We're all close; we're having a lot of fun."
Though the competition level is high, there is apparently not much bowling skill or experience.
"I doubt it," Rollyson said when asked if football players are good at bowling. "I'm not good at it."
"I definitely cannot bowl," Rice said. "But you best believe I'm going to talk some trash when I'm there. Everyone is going to know I'm there."
Beam is one of the few who said bowling was not what he's most looking forward to.
"I'm looking forward to hitting," Beam said. "I've missed it, man. We were just thudding today, and we're already getting in trouble for hitting too much."