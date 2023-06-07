Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

northsouth
Buy Now

Herbert Hoover football players Isaiah Chapman (left) and Andrew Rollyson will be playing in the North-South football game Saturday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Though the North-South football game is scheduled for Saturday at South Charleston High, the festivities are well underway. 

Players selected to the teams have a loaded schedule throughout the week.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags