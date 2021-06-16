Sometimes, it’s difficult to get much offense going in an all-star game setting.
For instance, in three of the last five WCHS-TV/Fox 11 North-South football games, the offense has been limited with scores of 8-6 (North), 10-7 (North) and 7-0 (South).
Perhaps that won’t be the case this year, especially considering that the North possesses two quarterbacks equally dangerous passing or running the football, giving the offense versatility.
Spring Mills playmaker Keon Padmore-Johnson and Braxton County’s Jett Cogar each helped their teams to playoff berths last season in multiple ways.
Padmore-Johnson threw for 1,732 yards and 23 touchdowns (against just one interception) and also ran for 907 yards and 10 TDs — all in just seven games, giving him 377 yards of total offense per game. Cogar passed for 1,391 yards and 16 TDs and ran for 411 yards and four scores, giving him an average of more than 225 yards of total offense.
Their ability to stretch the field on any play can only pay dividends.
“I think it gives the offense more options,’’ Padmore-Johnson said, “and keeps the defense kind of like a question mark. They don’t know who the threat is.
“It’s a new team, new players and everything, but I think we’re definitely going to be part of the game. You can drop back and throw a touchdown or you can run one. It’s the difference between getting sacked or not getting sacked, and that can be the difference in the game. It’s definitely a big help to the offense.’’
Cogar said his ability to both pass and run made Braxton County difficult to defend.
“It’s helped me out a lot,’’ Cogar said. “We’ve had a lot of athletes, and we’ve got a couple good wide receivers. Being able to run the ball whenever I get pressured, I can make a lot of things happen.’’
Another North QB, Brennan Boron of Class A champion St. Marys, adds some of the same dimension under center, as he threw for 806 yards and 10 TDs and ran for 721 yards and 18 scores, averaging 139 yards. Christian Dove of East Hardy is also listed as a quarterback for the North.
Padmore-Johnson expects the North’s QBs will be able to move the ball and be allowed to make decisions on the field.
“It definitely going to be a good amount of freedom,’’ he said. “We have a great wide receivers corps and a really great line. I definitely think we’ll be able to pass and run, like, really well and get everything going smooth. I definitely think it will be really good.’’