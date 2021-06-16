Caleb May and Ethan Bowens are in their element as members of the South squad for Saturday’s WCHS-TV/Fox 11 North-South All-Star Football Classic.
Their talents on the football field certainly qualify them as two of the state’s better players, no matter the level of competition. At the same time, though, they might be better known statewide for their work in other sports.
May, a wide receiver who played at Tug Valley, has probably gotten more attention as a basketball player, while Bowens, a defensive back from Wayne, just won a pair of sprint championships Friday at the Class AA state track meet.
They’ll be counted upon, however, to help the South in its attempt to break a four-game losing streak to the North in the annual All-Star football game, which is set for a 12:05 p.m. kickoff Saturday at South Charleston High School. The game will be televised live by WCHS Channel 8.
Basketball has likely given May more acclaim than his football career, though he is a two-time first-team All-Stater in each sport.
He played in two state basketball tournaments with the Panthers and missed appearing in another when COVID-19 shut down the sport in 2020 after Tug had qualified for the big show.
As the No. 2 seed this season, Tug made it as far as the Class A state semifinals before losing to Pendleton County 38-35. May also led all West Virginia boys players in scoring average this past season at 24 points per game.
May’s football career was also hampered by COVID, even more so, as the Panthers were limited to three games his senior season due to Mingo County’s red status on the state’s color-coded COVID risk factor map. Tug entered the Class A playoffs as the No. 1 seed, but never got the chance to compete. In his junior season, the Panthers fell to Williamstown 42-0 in the first round.
Still, May said he doesn’t favor basketball over football.
“I kind of feel like playing both helps me for one another,’’ May said. “I feel like if I had to choose one, I really can’t choose one. It’s usually whatever I’m playing at the time is what I like doing. I like playing both of them. Like I said, I think football helps me for basketball and basketball helps me for football.’’
Bowens didn’t get much of a chance for publicity in football as Wayne went 1-9 and 2-4 in his final two seasons. He did have one memorable game as a junior, rushing for 233 yards and four touchdowns in a 61-26 victory against Logan.
“I play about everything,’’ Bowens said, “but football has been my first love. I’ve played since I was about 6. I got into track wanting to stay in shape for football, and I just fell in love with that, too, from there. I love them both.’’
He won both the 100- and 400-meter dashes less than a week ago at the AA state track meet at University of Charleston Stadium and was nosed out in the 200, placing second.
Bowens hasn’t boasted about his accomplishments to teammates during North-South practice week, but is still proud of his efforts.
“I hope they’re impressed by it,’’ he said, “but I’m not a boastful kind of guy. I’d just rather lay back and thank the Lord for what he’s done for me, and leave it at that.’’
He did, however, admit to a bit of celebration as he won the 100, pumping his fist into the air as he crossed the finish line.
“That’s emotion,’’ Bowens said with a smile. “I knew I’d won it and, man, you just get overcome with emotion and I just had to stick my hand up and [say], ‘I won, I won.’’’
May, who is doing double duty this week — playing both North-South basketball and football, along with Pendleton County’s Josh Alt — said he’s still sour about the way his senior football season ended after only three games.
“It’s definitely still with me,’’ May said. “It’s definitely devastating. You kind of work your whole high school career for your senior year, because that’s the year you want to do your best, and only get three games. I mean, that’s heartbreaking, really.
“But I get to come up here and play this and figured I’d lace them up one more time. So I’m excited for Saturday.’’