Ron Terry and Mike McCoy shared one response to their induction into the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame — surprise.
Terry, longtime coach at Buffalo Wayne High School, and McCoy, a former Parkersburg High star who played at Marshall University, were two of four inductees into the Hall Friday night. They were honored on the field at halftime of the North-South Football Classic Saturday afternoon at South Charleston High School. They were joined by fellow inductees Jody McCown of Fayetteville High and West Virginia University, and North-South game director Bob Mullett.
“It’s a privilege,” said Terry, who coached Buffalo to a Class AA state championship in 1992. “I never thought it would take place, but I’m happy about it.”
Terry, whose son Brent is an assistant at Spring Valley, a consolidation of Buffalo, Ceredo-Kenova and Vinson high schools, coached the South to a 28-0 victory over the North in the 1994 Classic.
“It was a good setup,” Terry said. “We had Bobbie Howard [DuPont High and the University of Notre Dame] and Eric Pinkerton [Sissonville High and Marshall University] and that bunch. It was hard to lose.”
Terry started Buffalo’s baseball program in 1971 and coached it through 1996, winning more than 300 games, including the 1977 Class AA-A state title. He served as athletic director at Spring Valley from 1997 through 2003 and was selected AD of the year in 2003.
“I’m enjoying life. I’m trying to stay happy,” Terry said. “I’m fishing, gardening and cutting grass. I follow the team at Spring Valley as much as I can.”
Terry said he misses Buffalo and added that one of his fonder memories was a victory over favored Milton.
“We had a great time out there,” Terry said. “We had good folks and good kids. That Milton game, I can see it now. The people at Buffalo were good to me. That’s the reason I stayed there for 30 years.”
McCoy, who lives in Moundsville, ran for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns on 498 carries with the Big Reds. He also caught 18 passes for 232 yards.
McCoy scored the first touchdown of the 1984 North-South Game, which the Cardinals rallied to win.
“We lost in overtime,” McCoy said. “Coach [Jim] Thornburg [of Barboursville] coached the South and he reminded me of that game Friday night.”
McCoy said at first he didn’t believe he was being inducted into the Hall.
“It means everything,” McCoy said. “Quite frankly, I was stunned. I kind of thought one of my friends was playing a prank on me when I got the phone call. Off the top of my head, I can think of probably 25 other people who should have been here before me.”
McCoy, who is an agent with State Farm Insurance, went on to play at Marshall and led the Thundering Herd in rushing in 1985. He helped Marshall to the 1987 NCAA Division I-AA national championship game, where the Herd lost 43-42 to Northeast Louisiana in Pocatello, Idaho.
“I follow the Herd religiously,” McCoy said. “It’s a little harder where we live to get back down here, but I’ve made it to a few games. I’m following the new coach and wish him the best.”
Mullett, too, was surprised. He thought there were three honorees, as the committee kept it a secret that he was the fourth until the announcement was made Friday.
Briefly
- Among the celebrity guests introduced before the game were former Marshall University stars Carl Lee and Chris Massey. Lee, who played at South Charleston High School, played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. Massey, who starred at East Bank High School, played for the St. Louis Rams and Chicago Bears.
- Captains for the South on Saturday were Winfield linebacker John Covert, Princeton defensive back Amir Powell, Greenbrier East fullback Nate Baker and Mingo Central quarterback Daylan Goad. Captains for the North were Wheeling Central linebacker Vinnie High, Martinsburg running back Kevon Warren, Musselman linebacker Justin Rhinehart and Fairmont Senior tackle Aidan Green.