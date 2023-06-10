Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

North had its way in Saturday’s North-South all-star football game. Wheeling Park quarterback Brett Phillips, who was named MVP for the North, completed 6 of 12 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Bears to a 23-10 win at South Charleston High.

North held South to 228 total offensive yards while the Bears tallied 324 yards.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

