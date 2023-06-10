North had its way in Saturday’s North-South all-star football game. Wheeling Park quarterback Brett Phillips, who was named MVP for the North, completed 6 of 12 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Bears to a 23-10 win at South Charleston High.
North held South to 228 total offensive yards while the Bears tallied 324 yards.
The play that set the tone was a double-reverse early in the first quarter on which Phillips found Martinsburg wide receiver Jameer Hunter for a 63-yard touchdown pass.
The touchdown gave North a lead it never surrendered as the Bears went on to smother the Cardinals to earn a 23-10 win.
North coach Paul Burdette, of Roane County, said his team’s work throughout the week paid off Saturday.
“These guys are competitors and they came down here and worked all week,” Burdette said. “They’re calling each other brothers by the time the week is over. To come together today to get the win as a group is a big deal.”
Aside from the double-reverse, Phillips found Wheeling Park teammate Will James for a 50-yard touchdown pass with less than a second remaining in the first half. North took a 16-3 lead into halftime.
“The first touchdown is a play that we use when the time is right,” Burdette said. “We felt like that was the time to run it. It hit big. Right before halftime, the long ball there to Will James was something that we’ve worked on too, but we kind of manipulated it a little bit because of the coverage that they were in. It was huge. Great play right before half.”
“Me and Will got that connection,” Phillips said. “Every game I tell him, ‘If you’re not there and you’re not open, just go up the field and I’ll hit you.’ We’ve done that all season, and it carries over here. That was a big momentum swing for us for sure.”
Prior to the trick play, on North’s first possession, the Bears went three-and-out and had to punt deep in their own territory. The punt was blocked by Jerimiah Jackson and recovered by Jordan Harvey, giving South a first-and-goal from the 6.
North’s defense forced South to kick a field goal and continued its strong defensive effort for the rest of the game.
“Coach [Nathan] Tanner had a great defensive plan and these guys just busted it out all week long,” Burdette said. “It was a physical game. Once we saw them get in a double tight set, we knew they were going to stay there and we knew we were going to have to be physical to stop it. They were going to get their chunks and we knew that. Kudos to those guys.”
South’s lone touchdown came when Princeton quarterback Grant Cochran found Tigers teammate Brodee Rice for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
That made the score 16-10 at the end of the third quarter.
Roane County running back Skyler Delk and Musselman quarterback Bayden Hartman had an answer midway through the fourth, though. On first-and-10 from the North’s own 7, Delk broke through for a 92-yard rush, capped by Hartman’s 1-yard touchdown rush which clinched the game for the Bears.
Burdette was happy to see one of his Roane County players make a big play in the North-South game.
“That’s huge and it’s really fun to see those guys going out there and being successful,” Burdette said. “That’s a play Skyler ran over and over and over last year on the offensive side of the ball. We get to pick where we go when we get to the line.”
Van’s Brady Green was named the South’s MVP as he led the Cardinals with 51 rushing yards. Cochran completed 7 of 15 passes for 98 yards.
“It was an honor to come get to do something great coaches before me did,” South coach Mark Agosti, of Van, said, “to be able to coach a bunch of kids that can play. I felt like we were pretty evenly matched teams, but they made a few plays that we didn’t. That was the difference in the game, but the whole week was fun.”