John Covert looks the part of a VMI Keydet.
The Winfield High School linebacker and VMI signee appears taller than his listed 6-foot-1, possibly because he stands as if at attention to respectfully greet those who approach him. He answers “yes, sir” and “no, sir” to questions, and “thank you, sir” to compliments. His close-cropped haircut suggests soldier.
Covert will take his military-style discipline into the West Virginia North-South All-Star football game at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School. The Generals’ All-Stater will play for the South.
“I’ve been down to the campus a couple of times and everything about it impressed me,” Covert said of the Lexington, Virginia, college. “Great education. Great school. A lot of history there. It’s exciting to go.”
Covert’s interest in the Keydets started when he visited Marshall on Aug. 31, 2019. The Thundering Herd walloped the Keydets 56-19, but Covert saw potential in the red-and-gold-clad FCS squad.
Long a lower-tier team in the Southern Conference, VMI went 6-2 last season, including 6-1 in the league. The Keydets beat No. 10 Furman 14-13, clobbered Western Carolina 30-7, then beat Mercer, Samford and Wofford before losing 24-20 to East Tennessee State. VMI bounced back with a 31-17 victory over The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South before losing 31-24 at top-ranked James Madison in the playoffs.
“Even seeing them at Marshall when they weren’t as good as they are now, they were a good football team,” Covert said of VMI. “I saw how disciplined they were, how much of a team they were. If a receiver dropped a ball, he would run over to the sideline and do pushups. I was really impressed by that.”
Covert said he considered possible walk-on opportunities at Marshall, Ohio University and West Virginia University, but kept returning to VMI.
“I sat down and thought about it,” Covert said. “I really wanted to pursue the military aspect and VMI is a very good choice.”
Covert said he will major in business economics.
“They don’t have a huge selection of degrees, but what they have is very good,” Covert said. “If a career in the military doesn’t work out, then I can fall back on that.”
As for Saturday, Covert’s anticipated outcome is the same as it would be in battle.
“I expect us to win,” he said.
Covert is disciplined, but only stoic when required. He has fun.
“I can move my ears,” he said, then did so, the wiggling drawing laughter from South teammates.
Covert offered advice as he prepared for his final high school football game.
“Everybody going through high school, doing athletics or any extracurricular, you get out of it what you put into it,” he said. “A lot of kids just go through the motions, but won’t put anything of true value into it. If you want to make something of yourself, you have to put something into it. God blesses those who work. If you work, He’ll bless you. Don’t take it for granted. Cherish it.”