After four years of handing the ball to Ethan Payne or tossing it to him around end, Poca’s offense will look a bit different this season. But coach Seth Ramsey hopes his attack remains just as potent as the Dots chase another Class AA playoff berth.
Payne, the 2019 Kennedy Award winning running back and a Marshall recruit, dominated the Dots’ ground game in recent years. In fact, he gained 84% of the team’s rushing yardage the past two seasons and scored 59 of Poca’s 68 rushing touchdowns.
Even though some of the skill position personnel has changed, Ramsey still expects good things from an offense that returns four opening-day starters on the line. New quarterback Jordan Wolfe and lead running back Andrew Young will divide up many of the carries that used to go to Payne. And, in a twist, Payne’s younger brother, Toby Payne (6-4, 225), now a senior, will also get some touches in the backfield after excelling at receiver in past seasons.
“We’ve got multiple guys who can run the ball,’’ Ramsey said, “in Wolfe and Andrew and Toby, and we’ve probably got more pass-catchers than we’ve ever had. We’ve got a good group of guys who can catch the football.
“Our offensive line should be a strength for us — guys who have been playing three, four years. A lot of them are returning for us, and we’re counting on them to do a lot for us, those guys up front.’’
Full-time returning starters on the line are senior guards T.D. May (5-10, 222) and Gabe Keech (6-2, 255) and junior tackle A.J. Dunbar (6-2, 250). They’ll be joined by senior tackle Chazz Grady (6-1, 245) and junior center Jacob Pringle (5-9, 232). Senior tackle Byron Cunningham (6-2, 315) broke his ankle as a starter in the season opener last year, but has returned after missing most of the 2020 season and will get playing time this year.
Wolfe (6-1, 185) and Young (5-10, 187) are juniors who will inherit much of the running duties. Wolfe had a 20-carry, 107-yard game against Winfield in the Dots’ final game when Ethan and Toby Payne had to sit out for COVID-19 contact tracing. Young only carried four times last year, but as a freshman turned 41 carries into 155 yards with one TD.
Ramsey said Wolfe’s talents differ from Jay Cook, the team’s previous quarterback, a four-year starter who was more of a pocket passer.
“So far he’s done a good job with both [running and passing],’’ Ramsey said of Wolfe. “He’s more of a dual threat than what we’ve had. He’s been able to run it and throw it in practice and in the summer.’’
Versatile senior Alan Withrow (6-3, 218) will play fullback, H-back and tight end. Last year, he caught 11 passes for 195 yards and three TDs.
Ramsey plans on rotating plenty of receivers, led by Toby Payne, who had 16 catches for 259 yards and three TDs in four games last season, that coming on the heels of a 42-catch, 985-yard, 15-TD effort as a sophomore. Junior Kambel Meeks (5-11, 155), a Dots basketball regular, could figure mightily into the mix in his first season of football. Other wideouts include senior Christian LeRose (5-10, 160), junior Brandon Moore (5-10, 185) and freshman Preston Bonnett (5-10, 155).
On defense, Dunbar lines up as the nose guard, with May and Keech at the ends. Cunningham and Pringle will also see playing time on the D-line. At linebacker are Moore, Young, Withrow and Toby Payne.
In the secondary, Meeks and LeRose are the cornerbacks and Wolfe starts at safety, but will be spelled by Bonnett and senior Nathan McVey (6-0, 150).
Senior Joe Starcher (6-1, 185) returns as the place-kicker and will also punt and play some at safety. In the last two seasons, he’s booted 83 extra points.
The Dots went 6-1 last season and earned the No. 9 seed in the playoffs, but weren’t able to play in the first round due to Putnam County’s COVID status. Ramsey is eyeing a return to the postseason.
“We feel pretty comfortable with the roster we have,’’ Ramsey said. “As long as we stay healthy, we feel pretty good about having a successful year. Offensively, we’ve got six or so guys we feel very confident we can get the football to. Obviously, we’ll get it to Toby as much as we can, and we’ve got some other guys that can play really well.’’