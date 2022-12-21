Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lochow
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow sets to throw against Parkersburg South in the Class AAA state championship game on Dec. 3 in Wheeling.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — J.R. House is the third-base coach for the Cincinnati Reds. The player who won the honor named for House as the premier high school quarterback in West Virginia also will take his talents to southwest Ohio.

Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow, a University of Dayton recruit, is the House Award winner as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Lochow claimed the award for the second consecutive season.

