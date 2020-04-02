Thirteen Kanawha Valley athletes have been selected to play in the Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic set for noon on Saturday, June 13 at South Charleston High School.
The coaching staffs for each squad have selected 36 players for the game, which is being held for the third straight season at SC High School. All 13 Kanawha Valley players are competing on the South team.
Riverside, which made the Class AAA playoffs last season for the first time since 2007, has three players on the South roster -- running back Caden Easterling, defensive back Isaiah Osborne and linebacker Austin Stephenson.
Capital and George Washington each have two players on the roster -- the Cougars represented by linebacker Logan Spurlock and running back-defensive back Tay Calloway and the Patriots by receiver Alex Mazelon and two-way lineman Andrew Preast.
Also on the South roster are Buffalo lineman Cameron Lovejoy, Sissonville fullback-linebacker Gavin Shamblin, Herbert Hoover linebacker Ben Kee, Hurricane lineman Bomani Brooks, Poca lineman Matt Stone and Nitro running back Cameron Foster.
Previously announced as head coaches for the game are Ray Lee of Greenbrier East (South) and Daran Hays of North Marion (North).
The game is sponsored by the West Virginia Coaches Association and WCHS-TV/WVAH-TV, and will be televised live by WCHS.