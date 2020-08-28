Schedules subject to change
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Week 1
Friday, Sept. 4
Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Braxton County at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Cabell Midland at Riverside
Calhoun County at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Capital at South Charleston, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Clay-Battelle at Zanesville Rosecrans (Ohio), 7 p.m.
East Fairmont at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Brooke
Hurricane at Huntington
James Monroe at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
John Marshall at Weir, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at South Harrison
Liberty Raleigh at Van
Marietta (Ohio) at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Tolsia
Mingo Central at Wyoming East
Mount View at Man
North Marion at Preston, 7 p.m.
Oak Glen at Point Pleasant
Oak Hill at Westside
Paden City at Federal Hocking (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Parkersburg at Spring Valley
Petersburg at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Independence
Poca at Wheeling Central, 7 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Bluefield
Ravenswood at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Meadow Bridge
Ripley at Buckhannon-Upshur
Ritchie County at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
River View at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Roane County at Lincoln County
Robert C. Byrd at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Scott at Wayne
Shady Spring at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Sissonville at St. Marys
Spring Mills at Washington, 7 p.m.
St. Albans at Nitro, 7 p.m.
St. Clairsville (Ohio) at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Greenbrier West
Tucker County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Sherman
Tyler Consolidated at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
University at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Wahama vs. Madonna at Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Herbert Hoover
Wirt County at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Greenbrier East
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 11
Beallsville (Ohio) at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at Washington, 7 p.m.
Brooke at University
Buffalo at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Roane County
Clay-Battelle at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Doddridge County at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
East Fairmont at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at North Marion, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Hurricane
Greenbrier East at Poca, 7 p.m.
Hampshire at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Tug Valley
Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Ripley
Magnolia at Shadyside (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Meadow Bridge
Mingo Central at Point Pleasant
Moorefield at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Musselman at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Nicholas County at Wyoming East
Parkersburg at Capital
Parkersburg South at Woodrow Wilson
Pendleton County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Preston at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Ritchie County at Wahama
River View at Independence
Shady Spring at Summers County
Sherman at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Sissonville at Scott
South Charleston at St. Albans
South Harrison at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Riverside
St. Marys at Wayne
Tolsia at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Valley Christian (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Van at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Weir at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Westside at Greenbrier West
Wheeling Central at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Park at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Ravenswood
Wirt County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Madonna at Tug Valley
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 17
Ritchie County at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Bluefield at Woodrow Wilson
Brashear (Pa.) at Brooke
Braxton County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Buckhannon-Upshur at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Greenbrier West
Cabell Midland at Hurricane
Cameron at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Doddridge County at Van
Elkins at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Huntington
Gilmer County at Wahama
Herbert Hoover at Clay County
Hundred at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Independence at Shady Spring
Jefferson at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
John Marshall at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Ripley
Liberty Harrison at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Linsly at Weir, 7 p.m.
Madonna at Conotton Valley (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Magnolia at River (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Man at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Martinsburg at South Charleston
Meadow Bridge at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Montcalm at Liberty Raleigh
Moorefield at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Morgantown at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Mount View at Summers County
Musselman at Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Nicholas County at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Nitro at Chapmanville
Oak Hill at Lincoln County
Parkersburg at Marietta (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
PikeView at James Monroe
Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.
Preston at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Ravenswood at Roane County
Richwood at Midland Trail
Riverside at Capital
Scott at Sherman
South Harrison at Grafton, 7 p.m.
St. Albans at Spring Valley
Tolsia at Tug Valley
Trinity at Hundred
Tygarts Valley at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Tyler Consolidated at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Washington at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Shadyside (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Wheeling Park at University
Williamstown at Fort Frye (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Winfield at Wayne
Wyoming East at Greenbrier East
Saturday, Sept. 19
Paden City vs. Bridgeport (Ohio) at Martins Ferry, 7 p.m.
Week 4
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Wyoming East at Westside, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Beallsville (Ohio) at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Brooke at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Cabell Midland at Parkersburg
Calhoun County at St. Marys
Capital at Huntington
Chapmanville at Scott
Clay County at Liberty Raleigh
Doddridge County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Shadyside (Ohio), 7 p.m.
East Liverpool (Ohio) at Oak Glen
Frontier (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Grafton at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Buckhannon-Upshur
Greenbrier West at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Hundred at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Hurricane at St. Albans
Lincoln at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Point Pleasant
Logan at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Man at Wheeling Central, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at South Harrison
Mingo Central at Poca, 7 p.m.
Montcalm at James Monroe
Musselman at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Nicholas County at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Preston at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Riverside
Ripley at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Roane County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Ravenswood
Sissonville at Herbert Hoover
Spring Mills at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at South Charleston
Steubenville (Ohio) at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Midland Trail
Tolsia at East Carter (Ky.)
Mount View at Tug Valley
Trinity Christian at Gilmer County
Tucker County at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
University at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Van at River View
Wahama at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Weir at Marietta (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Wirt County at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Morgantown
Saturday, Sept. 26
Independence at Westside, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Madonna at Steubenville Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.
PikeView at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.
Washington at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 1
Tygarts Valley at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at University
Braxton County at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Buckhannon-Upshur at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Capital at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Clay-Battelle at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Doddridge County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Elkins at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Federal Hocking (Ohio) at Hannan
Frankfort at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Frontier (Ohio) at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Meadow Bridge
Hampshire at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville
Huntington at Spring Valley
Indian Creek (Ohio) at Brooke
Lewis County at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Wayne
Lincoln at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Magnolia at Monroe Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Man at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Marietta (Ohio) at Ripley
Martins Ferry (Ohio) at Weir, 7 p.m.
Martinsburg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central at Greenbrier East
Montcalm at Van
Moorefield at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Musselman at Morgantown
Nitro at Logan
Oak Glen at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg at Hurricane
Philip Barbour at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Poca at Sissonville
Point Pleasant at Bluefield
Ravenswood at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
River View at Wyoming East
Roane County at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Scott at Lincoln County
Sherman at Mount View
South Charleston at George Washington
Spring Mills at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
St. Albans at Riverside
St. Marys at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Independence
Tolsia at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Tucker County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Pike County Central (Ky.)
Valley Wetzel at South Harrison
Wahama at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Clay County
Westside at Shady Spring
Woodrow Wilson at Preston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Fort Frye (Ohio) at Wheeling Central, 1 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Madonna, noon
Week 6
Friday, Oct. 9
Berkeley Springs at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Braxton County at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Preston, 7 p.m.
Brooke at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Buckhannon-Upshur at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Capital at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Hundred, 7 p.m.
East Fairmont at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Washington, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Riverside
Gilmer County at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Grafton at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Sherman
Hedgesville at Musselman, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Woodrow Wilson
Jefferson at University
Keyser at Point Pleasant
Lincoln at Sissonville
Lincoln County at Hurricane
Logan at Scott
Man at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Martinsburg at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Independence
Moorefield at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Morgantown at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Mount View at Van
Nitro at Clay County
Paden City at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Poca at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Princeton at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Ripley at St. Albans
River View at James Monroe
Roane County at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
South Charleston at Parkersburg
South Harrison at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Tug Valley
Tyler Consolidated at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Union Local (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Wahama at Ravenswood
Wayne at Herbert Hoover
Westside at Liberty Raleigh
Wheeling Central at Weir, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Summers County
Wirt County at St. Marys
Wyoming East at Shady Spring
Saturday, Oct. 10
Hundred at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Bridgeport (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 15
Herbert Hoover at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Parkersburg
Buckhannon-Upshur at University
Cabell Midland at George Washington
Calhoun County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Capital at Spring Valley
Chapmanville at Wayne
East Hardy at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Elkins at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Grafton at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Huntington at St. Albans
Independence at Man
James Monroe at Midland Trail
Jefferson at Keyser, 7 p.m.
John Marshall at Brooke, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Clay County
Logan at Tug Valley
Martins Ferry (Ohio) at Wheeling Central, 7 p.m.
Morgantown at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Mount View at River View
Musselman at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Nitro at Poca, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Oak Glen at Weir, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Hurricane
Petersburg at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Wyoming East
Preston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Racine Southern (Ohio) at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Ravenswood at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Greenbrier West
Ripley at Greenbrier East
Ritchie County at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Riverside at South Charleston
Roane County at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Scott at Liberty Raleigh
Shady Spring at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
South Harrison at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Meadow Bridge
Tolsia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tyler Consolidated at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Van at Sherman
Weir at Edison Local (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Westside at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Sissonville
Wirt County at Wahama
Woodrow Wilson at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Beallsville (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 23
Braxton County at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Midland Trail
Cameron at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Doddridge County at Roane County
East Fairmont at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Elkins, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Woodrow Wilson
Gilmer County at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Hampshire at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Hurricane at Capital
James Monroe at Liberty Raleigh
John Marshall at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Logan at Chapmanville
Martinsburg at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central at Herbert Hoover
Montcalm at Meadow Bridge
Moorefield at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Nicholas County at Independence
North Marion at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Bluefield
Parkersburg South at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Poca at Scott
Pocahontas County at Summers County, 7 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Man
Preston at University
Ravenswood at Clay County
Ritchie County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Parkersburg
Robert C. Byrd at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Shady Spring at Ripley
Sherman at Greenbrier West
Sissonville at Wayne
South Charleston at Huntington
St. Albans at Greenbrier East
St. John's Prep (Md.) at Paden City, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at South Harrison
Tolsia at Mount View
Trinity Christian at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Tyler Consolidated at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Van at Hannan
Wahama at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Washington at Musselman, 7 p.m.
Weir at East Liverpool (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Westside at River View
Wheeling Park at Brooke
Winfield at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Oak Glen at Spring Mills, 1 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Week 9
Thursday, Oct. 29
Wheeling Central at St. Clairsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Beallsville (Ohio) at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at St. John's Prep (Md.), 6 p.m.
Bridgeport (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Buckhannon-Upshur at Preston, 7 p.m.
Calhoun County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Capital at St. Albans
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Grafton
Clay-Battelle at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Gilmer County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Midland Trail
Hampshire at Washington, 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Poca, 7 p.m.
Hundred at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hurricane at South Charleston
Independence at Wyoming East
Jefferson at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Keyser at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Shady Spring
Madonna at Vienna Mathews (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Magnolia at Fort Frye (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Sherman
Moorefield at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Mount View at Westside
Nicholas County at James Monroe
Nitro at Sissonville
Oak Glen at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg at George Washington
Phelps (Ky.) at Tolsia
Philip Barbour at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
PikeView at River View
Point Pleasant at Ripley
Ravenswood at St. Marys
Richwood at Summers County
Riverside at Lincoln County
Roane County at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Scott at Winfield, 7 p.m.
South Harrison at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Ashland Paul Blazer (Ky.)
Tucker County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Man
Tygarts Valley at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
University at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Van at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Wahama at Federal Hocking (Ohio)
Wayne at Logan
Weir at Brooke
Wheeling Park at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Martinsburg at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Week 10
Friday, Nov. 6
Berkeley Springs at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Brooke at Preston, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Wahama
Calhoun County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Man
East Fairmont at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Elkins at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Capital
Greenbrier East at Lincoln County
Greenbrier West at Mount View
Hannan at Tolsia, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Logan
Hundred at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
James Monroe at Summers County
John Marshall at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Madonna at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Hampshire, 7 p.m
Musselman at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Nitro at Scott
Paden City at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South at Parkersburg
Petersburg at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Westside
Richwood at Van
Ripley at Ravenswood
Riverside at Huntington
Robert C. Byrd at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sherman at River View
Sissonville at Roane County
South Charleston at Woodrow Wilson
Spring Mills at Morgantown
Spring Valley at Hurricane
St. Albans at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Tucker County at South Harrison
Tug Valley at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
University at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Poca, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
West Greene (Pa.) at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Point Pleasant
Wyoming East at Liberty Raleigh