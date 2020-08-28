Essential reporting in volatile times.

George Washington quarterback R.T. Alexander tries to elude South Charleston defender Jayson Barnett. Alexander threw for 2,428 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Week 1

Friday, Sept. 4

Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Braxton County at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Cabell Midland at Riverside

Calhoun County at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Capital at South Charleston, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.

Clay-Battelle at Zanesville Rosecrans (Ohio), 7 p.m.

East Fairmont at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Brooke

Hurricane at Huntington

James Monroe at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

John Marshall at Weir, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at South Harrison

Liberty Raleigh at Van

Marietta (Ohio) at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Tolsia

Mingo Central at Wyoming East

Mount View at Man

North Marion at Preston, 7 p.m.

Oak Glen at Point Pleasant

Oak Hill at Westside

Paden City at Federal Hocking (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Parkersburg at Spring Valley

Petersburg at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Independence

Poca at Wheeling Central, 7 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Bluefield

Ravenswood at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Richwood at Meadow Bridge

Ripley at Buckhannon-Upshur

Ritchie County at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

River View at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Roane County at Lincoln County

Robert C. Byrd at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Scott at Wayne

Shady Spring at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at St. Marys

Spring Mills at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Albans at Nitro, 7 p.m.

St. Clairsville (Ohio) at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Summers County at Greenbrier West

Tucker County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Sherman

Tyler Consolidated at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

University at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Wahama vs. Madonna at Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Herbert Hoover

Wirt County at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Greenbrier East

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 11

Beallsville (Ohio) at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Berkeley Springs at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooke at University

Buffalo at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Roane County

Clay-Battelle at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Doddridge County at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

East Fairmont at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at North Marion, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Hurricane

Greenbrier East at Poca, 7 p.m.

Hampshire at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Tug Valley

Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Ripley

Magnolia at Shadyside (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Meadow Bridge

Mingo Central at Point Pleasant

Moorefield at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Musselman at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Wyoming East

Parkersburg at Capital

Parkersburg South at Woodrow Wilson

Pendleton County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Preston at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Ritchie County at Wahama

River View at Independence

Shady Spring at Summers County

Sherman at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Scott

South Charleston at St. Albans

South Harrison at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Riverside

St. Marys at Wayne

Tolsia at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Valley Christian (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Van at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Weir at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Westside at Greenbrier West

Wheeling Central at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Ravenswood

Wirt County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Madonna at Tug Valley

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 17

Ritchie County at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Bluefield at Woodrow Wilson

Brashear (Pa.) at Brooke

Braxton County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Buckhannon-Upshur at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Greenbrier West

Cabell Midland at Hurricane

Cameron at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Doddridge County at Van

Elkins at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Huntington

Gilmer County at Wahama

Herbert Hoover at Clay County

Hundred at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Independence at Shady Spring

Jefferson at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

John Marshall at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Ripley

Liberty Harrison at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.

Linsly at Weir, 7 p.m.

Madonna at Conotton Valley (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Magnolia at River (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Man at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Martinsburg at South Charleston

Meadow Bridge at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Montcalm at Liberty Raleigh

Moorefield at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Mount View at Summers County

Musselman at Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Chapmanville

Oak Hill at Lincoln County

Parkersburg at Marietta (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Parkersburg South at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

PikeView at James Monroe

Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.

Preston at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood at Roane County

Richwood at Midland Trail

Riverside at Capital

Scott at Sherman

South Harrison at Grafton, 7 p.m.

St. Albans at Spring Valley

Tolsia at Tug Valley

Trinity at Hundred

Tygarts Valley at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Tyler Consolidated at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

Washington at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Shadyside (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Wheeling Park at University

Williamstown at Fort Frye (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Winfield at Wayne

Wyoming East at Greenbrier East

Saturday, Sept. 19

Paden City vs. Bridgeport (Ohio) at Martins Ferry, 7 p.m.

Week 4

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Wyoming East at Westside, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Beallsville (Ohio) at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Cabell Midland at Parkersburg

Calhoun County at St. Marys

Capital at Huntington

Chapmanville at Scott

Clay County at Liberty Raleigh

Doddridge County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Shadyside (Ohio), 7 p.m.

East Liverpool (Ohio) at Oak Glen

Frontier (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Grafton at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Buckhannon-Upshur

Greenbrier West at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Hundred at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at St. Albans

Lincoln at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Point Pleasant

Logan at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Man at Wheeling Central, 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at South Harrison

Mingo Central at Poca, 7 p.m.

Montcalm at James Monroe

Musselman at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg South at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Preston at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Riverside

Ripley at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Roane County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Ravenswood

Sissonville at Herbert Hoover

Spring Mills at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at South Charleston

Steubenville (Ohio) at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Summers County at Midland Trail

Tolsia at East Carter (Ky.)

Mount View at Tug Valley

Trinity Christian at Gilmer County

Tucker County at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

University at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Van at River View

Wahama at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Weir at Marietta (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Wirt County at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Morgantown

Saturday, Sept. 26

Independence at Westside, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Madonna at Steubenville Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.

PikeView at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.

Washington at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 1

Tygarts Valley at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at University

Braxton County at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Buckhannon-Upshur at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Capital at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Clay-Battelle at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

Doddridge County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Federal Hocking (Ohio) at Hannan

Frankfort at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Frontier (Ohio) at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Meadow Bridge

Hampshire at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville

Huntington at Spring Valley

Indian Creek (Ohio) at Brooke

Lewis County at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Wayne

Lincoln at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Magnolia at Monroe Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Man at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Marietta (Ohio) at Ripley

Martins Ferry (Ohio) at Weir, 7 p.m.

Martinsburg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central at Greenbrier East

Montcalm at Van

Moorefield at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Musselman at Morgantown

Nitro at Logan

Oak Glen at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg at Hurricane

Philip Barbour at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Poca at Sissonville

Point Pleasant at Bluefield

Ravenswood at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

River View at Wyoming East

Roane County at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Scott at Lincoln County

Sherman at Mount View

South Charleston at George Washington

Spring Mills at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

St. Albans at Riverside

St. Marys at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Summers County at Independence

Tolsia at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Tucker County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Pike County Central (Ky.)

Valley Wetzel at South Harrison

Wahama at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Clay County

Westside at Shady Spring

Woodrow Wilson at Preston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Fort Frye (Ohio) at Wheeling Central, 1 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Madonna, noon

Week 6

Friday, Oct. 9

Berkeley Springs at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Braxton County at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Preston, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Buckhannon-Upshur at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Capital at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Hundred, 7 p.m.

East Fairmont at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Washington, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Riverside

Gilmer County at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

Grafton at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Sherman

Hedgesville at Musselman, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Woodrow Wilson

Jefferson at University

Keyser at Point Pleasant

Lincoln at Sissonville

Lincoln County at Hurricane

Logan at Scott

Man at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

Martinsburg at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Independence

Moorefield at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Mount View at Van

Nitro at Clay County

Paden City at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Poca at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Princeton at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Ripley at St. Albans

River View at James Monroe

Roane County at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

South Charleston at Parkersburg

South Harrison at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Tug Valley

Tyler Consolidated at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Union Local (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Wahama at Ravenswood

Wayne at Herbert Hoover

Westside at Liberty Raleigh

Wheeling Central at Weir, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Summers County

Wirt County at St. Marys

Wyoming East at Shady Spring

Saturday, Oct. 10

Hundred at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Bridgeport (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 15

Herbert Hoover at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Parkersburg

Buckhannon-Upshur at University

Cabell Midland at George Washington

Calhoun County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Capital at Spring Valley

Chapmanville at Wayne

East Hardy at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Grafton at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Huntington at St. Albans

Independence at Man

James Monroe at Midland Trail

Jefferson at Keyser, 7 p.m.

John Marshall at Brooke, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Clay County

Logan at Tug Valley

Martins Ferry (Ohio) at Wheeling Central, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Mount View at River View

Musselman at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Poca, 7 p.m.

North Marion at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Oak Glen at Weir, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Hurricane

Petersburg at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Wyoming East

Preston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Racine Southern (Ohio) at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

Richwood at Greenbrier West

Ripley at Greenbrier East

Ritchie County at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Riverside at South Charleston

Roane County at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Scott at Liberty Raleigh

Shady Spring at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

South Harrison at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Summers County at Meadow Bridge

Tolsia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tyler Consolidated at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Van at Sherman

Weir at Edison Local (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Westside at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Sissonville

Wirt County at Wahama

Woodrow Wilson at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Beallsville (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 23

Braxton County at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Midland Trail

Cameron at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Doddridge County at Roane County

East Fairmont at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Elkins, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Woodrow Wilson

Gilmer County at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Hampshire at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at Capital

James Monroe at Liberty Raleigh

John Marshall at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Logan at Chapmanville

Martinsburg at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central at Herbert Hoover

Montcalm at Meadow Bridge

Moorefield at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Independence

North Marion at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Bluefield

Parkersburg South at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Poca at Scott

Pocahontas County at Summers County, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Man

Preston at University

Ravenswood at Clay County

Ritchie County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Parkersburg

Robert C. Byrd at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Shady Spring at Ripley

Sherman at Greenbrier West

Sissonville at Wayne

South Charleston at Huntington

St. Albans at Greenbrier East

St. John's Prep (Md.) at Paden City, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at South Harrison

Tolsia at Mount View

Trinity Christian at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Tyler Consolidated at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Van at Hannan

Wahama at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

Washington at Musselman, 7 p.m.

Weir at East Liverpool (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Westside at River View

Wheeling Park at Brooke

Winfield at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Wyoming East at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Oak Glen at Spring Mills, 1 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 29

Wheeling Central at St. Clairsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Beallsville (Ohio) at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Berkeley Springs at St. John's Prep (Md.), 6 p.m.

Bridgeport (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Buckhannon-Upshur at Preston, 7 p.m.

Calhoun County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Capital at St. Albans

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Grafton

Clay-Battelle at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Gilmer County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Midland Trail

Hampshire at Washington, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Poca, 7 p.m.

Hundred at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at South Charleston

Independence at Wyoming East

Jefferson at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Keyser at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Shady Spring

Madonna at Vienna Mathews (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Magnolia at Fort Frye (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Sherman

Moorefield at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Mount View at Westside

Nicholas County at James Monroe

Nitro at Sissonville

Oak Glen at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg at George Washington

Phelps (Ky.) at Tolsia

Philip Barbour at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

PikeView at River View

Point Pleasant at Ripley

Ravenswood at St. Marys

Richwood at Summers County

Riverside at Lincoln County

Roane County at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Scott at Winfield, 7 p.m.

South Harrison at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Ashland Paul Blazer (Ky.)

Tucker County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Man

Tygarts Valley at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

University at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Van at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Wahama at Federal Hocking (Ohio)

Wayne at Logan

Weir at Brooke

Wheeling Park at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Martinsburg at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Week 10

Friday, Nov. 6

Berkeley Springs at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Preston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Wahama

Calhoun County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Man

East Fairmont at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Capital

Greenbrier East at Lincoln County

Greenbrier West at Mount View

Hannan at Tolsia, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Logan

Hundred at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

James Monroe at Summers County

John Marshall at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Madonna at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at Hampshire, 7 p.m

Musselman at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Scott

Paden City at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg South at Parkersburg

Petersburg at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Westside

Richwood at Van

Ripley at Ravenswood

Riverside at Huntington

Robert C. Byrd at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Sherman at River View

Sissonville at Roane County

South Charleston at Woodrow Wilson

Spring Mills at Morgantown

Spring Valley at Hurricane

St. Albans at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Tucker County at South Harrison

Tug Valley at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

University at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Poca, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

West Greene (Pa.) at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Point Pleasant

Wyoming East at Liberty Raleigh