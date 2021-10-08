George Washington and Riverside endured a lengthy lightning delay, and unfortunately for the Warriors, they faced a quick-strike Patriot offense, too.
GW quarterback Abe Fenwick threw seven touchdown passes to seven different receivers as the Patriots earned a 49-0 victory over Riverside at Steve Edwards Sr. Field Friday night. The game was delayed an hour and 58 minutes due to lightning and inclement weather.
Four of the seven touchdown throws for Fenwick came in the first half, going to Taran Fitzpatrick, Tyshawn Dues, Cam Reed and Hayden Hatfield. He added three more in the third quarter to Hunter Giacomo, Anthony Valentine and Keegan Sack.
Fenwick, a sophomore, threw for 191 yards in the first half and finished with 317 yards on 15-of-25 passing for GW.
“We got a lot of guys in the end zone tonight,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “That is a good thing. I thought our guys handled themselves tonight, especially with all the distractions and delay. Abe did a great job tonight and is getting better and better. We have a lot of guys we can count on.”
It took almost an entire quarter before the GW offense ran a play, but when the Patriots finally got a hold of the football, they certainly made the most of it.
Riverside took the opening possession of the game and went three and out, forcing a punt. The Patriots, though, muffed the punt, giving the ball back to the Warriors.
The Warriors then ran 11 plays, driving all the way down to inside the GW red zone to the 15-yard line before missing a 27-yard field goal. The Warriors chewed up 6:48 off the clock.
GW finally ran its first offensive snap with 2:59 left in the first quarter, and it didn’t take long for the Patriots to get on the scoreboard.
Five plays later, Fenwick hit Fitzpatrick for a 55-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Patriots forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. GW once again went to the air, and Fenwick connected with Dues for a 22-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead with 6:19 remaining in the second quarter.
Riverside then lost a fumble, and GW recovered, setting up great field position at the Warrior 13-yard line.
On the next play, Fenwick passed for another touchdown to Reed, giving the Patriots a commanding 21-0 lead with 4:19 before halftime.
GW got another defensive stop, getting the ball back late in the first half. The Patriots faced a second-and-10 at the Riverside 41-yard line with 1:06 left. That’s when a bolt of lightning forced the weather delay.
After the nearly two-hour delay, the Patriots wasted little time scoring yet again, taking two plays to reach the end zone. The Warriors committed a roughing-the-passer penalty and Fenwick added his fourth touchdown pass of the first half, a 26-yarder to Hatfield to make it 28-0 GW.
Fenwick threw three more touchdown passes in the third quarter for GW: a 15-yarder to Giacomo, a 50-yarder to Valentine, and a 43-yarder to Sack.
Jake Walker led Riverside with 43 yards on seven carries. Andrew Baria added 29 yards on 17 attempts.