There were high stakes for Riverside and George Washington Friday night, with the winner of their matchup likely clinching a playoff spot or at the least, going a long way in doing so.
George Washington earned the big victory, dominating Riverside for a 42-6 road win in Quincy to improve to 5-3 on the season. The Warriors fall to 4-4 with the loss.
The Patriots entered the game ranked No. 9 in Class AAA and Riverside tied for 10th. The top 16 teams make the playoffs with the top eight earning a home game in the first round. Both teams have two regular season games remaining.
“This win is big,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “These kids want to make the playoffs. It is a goal of theirs. It is still attainable. I’m not sure if this puts us in but if we take care of business, that’s all you can ask is to have it in your hands. All we have to do is depend on is us.
“We worked really hard and put together a good four quarters of football. It is a credit to our kids. We’ve beaten three good quality football teams up to this point. I’m proud of them.”
GW quarterback R.T. Alexander scorched the Warriors secondary, completing 12 of 16 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns. The junior was 8 for 11 passing in the first half alone for 270 yards and four TD passes.
Patriot wide receiver Alex Mazelon caught four passes for 77 yards, three of which going for touchdowns (26, 8, 26 yards). Brayden McCallister hauled in five catches for 139 yards and one TD for GW.
“It was a real good night for R.T.,” Edwards said. “The coaches put together a great game plan. When you can get some guys open like that and have a guy like R.T. and the receivers we have, it makes it a pitch and catch. It makes it nice when you can score that many points.”
“This was a big win for us,” Alexander said. “This is what we expected to do. It was amazing and easy at the same time. We worked really hard, coach set it up for me, and we executed. It is really great to have so many weapons. Alex was great tonight. He is always a big target and makes plays happen.”
The Patriots scored four touchdowns in their five first-half possessions and often had receivers wide open in the Riverside secondary, resulting in several long TDs.
In the first quarter, Alexander hooked up with Mazelon for a 26-yard touchdown pass to give GW a 7-0 lead with 7:54 remaining. Early in the second quarter, the Patriots upped their lead to 14-0 on a 85-yard TD pass to Alexander to McCallister.
GW scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a commanding 28-0 lead at halftime. Alexander connected with Mazelon for the second time for an 8-yard TD and threw a screen pass that resulted in a 77-yard touchdown pass to D’Anthony Wright.
In the second half, Alexander threw his fifth touchdown pass, a 26-yarder to Mazelon, his third TD catch for the Patriots. That came early in the third quarter to give GW a 35-0 lead.
Riverside was finally able to get on the scoreboard on a Charlie Pierson 3-yard run with 2:26 left in the third quarter to cut the GW deficit to 35-6. The Patriots closed out the scoring with a Isaac Isabell 16-yard TD run.
Caden Easterling led the Warriors with 120 yards on 24 carries. Pierson added 68 yards on 17 rushes, and quarterback Javante Elzy tallied 51 yards on eight attempts.
Riverside coach Alex Daughtery was disappointed in the loss but knows the Warriors still have a chance at a playoff berth by likely winning one of their last two games of the regular season.
“I take full responsibility,” Daughtery said. “I didn’t have the kids ready. It wasn’t a lack of effort. We just have to get back to the drawing board. After a loss like that, it’s never easy. We just have to learn from it. The kids are aware of what’s ahead. We control our own destiny.”