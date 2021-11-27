At first glance, it almost looks like a misprint.
You scan the final statistics for Hurricane’s football team and come across a number that looks out of whack. Right there under the column of total tackles, senior linebacker Brogan Brown has 159 listed next to his name. That’s an average of 14.5 per game — well more than double of any other player on the team, save for one.
“That tells you everything you need to know,’’ said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor. “He’s pretty good.’’
No, Brown’s tackle total isn’t fabricated, just fabulous. That’s why he’s been selected as the Gazette-Mail’s Kanawha Valley Player of the Year, headlining the annual 28-man All-Valley football team.
Herbert Hoover, which capped its first 10-0 regular season since 1977, leads the All-Valley squad with five selections, followed by Class AAA playoff qualifiers George Washington and South Charleston with four each. Poca, a Class AA playoff semifinalist, placed three on the squad, the same as Hurricane, another AAA playoff entry.
All 12 Kanawha Valley teams are represented on the squad, which includes players from high schools in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
Joey Fields, Hoover’s second-year coach who guided his team to the No. 1 seed in the Class AA playoffs, was chosen as the Coach of the Year. Dane Hatfield, his freshman quarterback who developed into a dangerous passing and running threat for the Huskies, earned the Rookie of the Year honor.
Brown becomes the second straight defensive standout to capture the Player of the Year award, and the third in four years, joining SC’s Zeiqui Lawton (2020) and Capital’s Kalai Clark (2018).
A third-year starter at linebacker for the Redskins, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Brown came up with 105 solo tackles and 54 assists, including 14 tackles for lost yardage, three quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery.
That lone fumble recovery he returned 61 yards for a touchdown during a 42-30 win at Parkersburg, which marked the first time the Redskins had won at Stadium Field in six tries.
“He was definitely our leader,’’ Taylor said. “We couldn’t afford to lose him.
“There was a game this year where the entire defense went to the right, and he was the only one on the left with two guys blocking him. And he breaks through and made the tackle. He was ridiculous in there.’’
Hurricane went 6-5 this season, earning the No. 11 playoff seed.
The Redskins rode their defense much of the way, as they held eight of 11 opponents under their seasonal scoring average against a schedule that included six AAA playoff teams.
Huntington’s Billy Seals, coach of the No. 1 Class AAA team in the state, called Brown “the best football player we played this year.’’
“He made a ton of plays against us,’’ Seals said. “I’m not just talking about big plays in the backfield. He would run guys down. He’s an impressive football player.’’
Taylor said Brown enjoys the hard knocks of playing football.
“He’s physical,’’ Taylor said. “He’s not afraid of contact. He’s a bigger version of Payton Lunsford.’’
Another Hurricane product, Lunsford is a current All-Mountain East Conference linebacker at West Virginia State.
“[Brown’s] not afraid of work,’’ Taylor said. “He’s not afraid of anything you need. He’s not afraid to do it. When he hits you, you go backwards. You see some people try to grab a leg [to tackle], but he’s not like that. He hits you square and when he hits you, you know it.’’
Brown wasn’t only relegated to the defensive side of the ball. He also contributed his versatile skills to the offense as a short-yardage fullback and a blocking H-back who doubled as a reliable pass-catcher.
He ran the ball 36 times for 197 yards and four touchdowns and grabbed 17 passes for 293 yards and another score. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 17.2 per reception.
“He was valuable catching the ball out of the backfield,’’ Taylor said. “He also set the edge blocking. He’d hit the end, then run up and hit the linebacker. He’d take out two people. He’s just an all-around great player. He made the entire team go. He didn’t talk a lot, but he was a leader by example. I don’t think he ever got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. I don’t think he ever got a late hit penalty.’’
Selected as quarterbacks on the All-Valley squad were South Charleston junior Trey Dunn and Hurricane senior Ismael Borrero.
Dunn, already a three-year starter, accounted for more than 3,000 total yards and 32 touchdowns this season, passing for 2,532 yards and 25 scores and running for 498 yards and seven TDs. Borrero threw for 2,090 yards and 18 touchdowns and developed more as runner this season, gaining 245 yards with seven TDs.
The running backs are both Class AA senior standouts — Hunter Bartley (Herbert Hoover) and Bryson Tate (Winfield). Bartley rushed for 910 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a 115-yard, three-TD effort in a 30-28 playoff loss to Fairmont Senior. Tate, a linebacker who’s also considered one of the state’s best long snappers, unexpectedly became a top-notch running back with 1,110 yards and 12 TDs as the Generals just missed a playoff spot.
The offensive line consists of Xavier Bausley (South Charleston), Jaxson Cunningham (Winfield), Layth Ghannam (George Washington), Gabe Keech (Poca) and Seth Patton (Sissonville). Cunningham and Ghannam are juniors, and the rest seniors.
At the wideout spots are SC sophomore Wayne Harris, GW senior Taran Fitzpatrick and Hurricane senior Chase Hager.
Harris, who didn’t score a single touchdown as a freshman, led the Black Eagles with 13 TDs this season and paced all Kanawha Valley receivers with 62 catches for 1,103 yards. Fitzpatrick became the leader of GW’s receiving corps with 37 catches for 705 yards and 10 TDs. Hager, who caught at least one pass in the last 30 games he played with the Redskins, ended the season with 37 grabs for 655 yards and five TDs.
The offensive utility player is Capital senior running back Shawn James, who ranked as one of the top rushers and receivers in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, catching 34 passes for 503 yards and six TDs and running for 472 yards and five scores.
The kicker is Hoover junior Levi Paxton, who booted four field goals (with a long of 35 yards) and 60 extra points. He also averaged 50.8 yards per punt, but only had to kick it away a dozen times.
Manning spots on the defensive line are Caleb Allawat (Nitro), Amari Brown (GW), Isaiah Chapman (Hoover), A.J. Dunbar (Poca) and Kam Wells (St. Albans). Three are seniors, with Chapman and Dunbar being juniors.
Besides Brown, a strong group of linebackers includes junior Mondrell Dean (SC), senior Nathan Harper (Hoover) and senior Toby Payne (Poca). Dean already has three Division I offers as an edge rusher and Payne, with six offers, is getting looks from Division I schools as a tight end.
The three-man defensive backfield is headed by Herbert Hoover senior Devin Hatfield, who intercepted nine passes and had five pick-sixes, returning them for touchdowns. The other DBs are Capital senior Zion Smith and Riverside junior Adam Wilkinson.
Buffalo senior Drew Clendenin, who played end, tackle and linebacker this season, was chosen as the defensive utility player. He earned his third straight All-Valley selection on defense and is one of eight players to repeat their All-Valley honors from a year ago, joining Dunn, Bausley, Amari Brown, Hager, Dean, Devin Hatfield and Payne.
GW’s Rylan Morehead, who carried a 39.6 average, was selected as the All-Valley punter. A junior, he also booted 35 extra points for the Patriots.
Fields got the nod for the Coach of the Year award over Poca’s Seth Ramsey and George Washington’s Steve Edwards Jr. Ramsey captured the honor in 2018 and Edwards this season tied the late Dick Whitman for the most career victories among Kanawha County football coaches with 181.
In his second season with the Huskies, Fields led his team to its first Cardinal Conference title, going 8-0 in the league with only one game decided by fewer than 23 points. It was Hoover’s first conference crown since back-to-back MSAC Gold Division titles in 1995-96. The top seed in the AA playoffs was also a first for the Huskies.
Herbert Hoover had the top-scoring offense in Class AA during the regular season at 49 points per game and its 47.1 scoring average in all 11 games was the highest ever for a program that began in 1963. It also sported the No. 1 defense across all three classes this year, allowing just 4.2 points per game in the regular season. The Huskies posted five shutouts, including three straight toward the end of the year.
Dane Hatfield, the Rookie of the Year honoree, sparked the Hoover offense by passing for 1,510 yards and 15 touchdowns. He completed 68.3% of his passes (112 of 164) and threw just seven interceptions. His season-high of 324 passing yards came in a 28-0 win against Poca.
The younger brother of Devin Hatfield, he was also a consistent gainer on the ground for Hoover, carrying 113 times for 832 yards and 14 TDs. His high output of 235 yards (with four TDs) came at Winfield.