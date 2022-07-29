It isn't Christmastime, but for high school football players, coaches and fans in West Virginia, it's about to be the most wonderful time of the year.
Prep football 2022 is set to kick off Monday as teams across the Mountain State begin practice with the regular season quickly approaching.
Many teams in the Kanawha Valley have participated in organized team activities recently, as Kanawha County's three-week live period ran through July. Coaches still have a high level of excitement and eagerness when the calendar turns to August.
Herbert Hoover is coming off one of its best seasons in recent history as the Huskies went 10-1, losing to eventual champion Fairmont Senior 30-28 in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
"Our kids are excited," coach Joey Fields said. "We try to make practice exciting for them. We compete and get better each day. I like our approach. The mindset changes a little bit when you see that 'August' on the calendar. Kids get excited. They say, 'Hey in two weeks, we're hitting someone else.' That's exciting."
Buffalo has a new man at the helm as Bob Mullett takes over for Brian Batman, who coached the Bison for five seasons. This is not Mullett's first time as the head coach at Buffalo. He led the Bison to a 6-5 record and playoff berth in 2001 before Mike Sawyer took over in 2002.
Mullett has been around, coaching at Gauley Bridge, Sherman, Van and Scott and Nitro at the high school level. He coached collegiately at Concord as the head coach and he was an assistant coach at West Virginia State and West Virginia Tech. He also had a stint at John Adams Middle School. Mullett said there's never been a season where there's not anxiety leading up to it.
"Every year is exciting," Mullett said. "I've been in it a very long time and I've never seen a season that hasn't brought some anxiety and some energy. You want to get out there and see what you do have. We're excited to get the helmet on and shoulder pads."
This season marks Mullett's 49th coaching.
"I'm glad to get back to Buffalo," Mullett said. "I really enjoyed it before. I love the area. They got great kids, great families. It's just a beautiful area. I've got a good staff."
Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy enters his second year as head coach of the Indians. Sissonville went 2-8 last season and has some improving to do and it starts on Monday.
"We're looking forward to it," Lovejoy said. "We're young, very young, but we're very eager. We had, in my opinion, the best three-week period since I've been here."
Sissonville will start with two-a-days on Monday and Wednesday. On Friday the Indians will have an early practice before going to the pool during the afternoon. Then there will be a midnight practice.
"We'll be out there at midnight and that will be the first time we get to hit," Lovejoy said. "Most everybody is ready to get the pads on and take a whack at each other and see what we got."
Nitro coach Boom McKinney is also entering his second year as head coach and he also has a young team. The Wildcats are coming off a 1-9 record but McKinney likes his squad this year.
"We're excited," he said. "We have a young team this year. We lost 15 seniors last year and I believe our senior class this year is only seven. I think this team is really coming together as far as wanting to work for each other and got each other's back. It's a good group of kids that likes each other."
The Wildcats will start practice on Monday with a lifting session in the afternoon and they will take the field after that.
Poca was very good last year, making it to the third round of the Class AA playoffs before falling to Fairmont Senior 41-7. The Dots have lost some players but Poca coach Seth Ramsey is ready to get things officially started on Monday.
"This is the first time in a long time where we're going into it with a roster where we're not real sure how it's going to play out as far as who's going to play where and the competition as far as who is going to win what spot. We're really excited to coach up the fundamentals.
"This time of year everyone is undefeated and everyone has their goals. We're excited about the identity that we can create. Can't wait to get going there Monday."
Poca will have two-a-days on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with single practices on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Dots padded up a few times during the live period in July, but Ramsey is ready to see what his team really has when it pads up on Thursday.
"Seven-on-seven is great, seven-on-seven is fun, but you really don't know what you have until you get the pads on and you start blocking, you start tackling," Ramsey said. "That's when you find out when you have and what you don't have. It's exciting. The closer it is to football the better it is for kids."