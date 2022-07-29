Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields (center) runs onto the field with his players before the start of a 2021 home game against Logan.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

It isn't Christmastime, but for high school football players, coaches and fans in West Virginia, it's about to be the most wonderful time of the year. 

Prep football 2022 is set to kick off Monday as teams across the Mountain State begin practice with the regular season quickly approaching.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.