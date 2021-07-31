The personnel has changed somewhat, but Poca still hopes to be a factor in Class AA when preseason football practice opens in West Virginia on Monday.
The Dots, who begin life in the post-Ethan Payne era, have a number of recognizable names ready to rumble on Friday nights at O.O. White Stadium, led by senior linebacker-receiver Toby Payne, Ethan’s younger brother and a Marshall commit. Ethan Payne, the 2019 Kennedy Award winning running back, signed with the Thundering Herd in December.
Recent graduates Ethan Payne, quarterback Jay Cook and linebacker Dillon Taylor helped rescue Poca from a 39-game losing streak (that ended in their freshman seasons) and reformed the program into a Class AA power, going 26-4 the past three years, including a 10-0 regular season in 2019, the school’s first such mark since 1978, and its first playoff win since 2006.
Ethan Payne ran for 5,512 career yards and 83 touchdowns with the Dots, turning in a total of 26 100-yard rushing games, with his final 16 games all going over 150 yards.
Dots coach Seth Ramsey admits that kind of production will be hard to replace.
“We’re definitely going to look a little bit different,’’ Ramsey said. “There will be about four guys running the football from different sets and different formations. We don’t have that one guy we’ve had the last four years, so we’ve got to change some things up a little bit.’’
Ramsey said new quarterback Jordan Wolfe, Cook’s backup the past two seasons, will be carrying the ball a good bit, along with Toby Payne, Andrew Young and Malakai Woodard-Jones, a transfer from Winfield. They’ll operate behind an offensive line that features four opening-day starters from last year in Gabe Keech, A.J. Dunbar, T.D. May and Byron Cunningham.
Other key returnees include receiver-defensive end Alan Withrow and kicker-punter Joe Starcher.
Ramsey thinks his current roster can build off the confidence the program developed the past three seasons. He’s seen it during the just-completed three-week summer practice period.
“For us, the expectations and the standards stay the same,’’ he said. “We’re going to do our best to win championships and be in the final discussion of top teams and all that stuff. That’s really how we’re going to approach it day to day. We can’t lose sight of the things that have put us in that position. Obviously, our expectations are higher than they were four years ago, and the demands on our student-athletes are higher than they were four years ago, and that’s a good place to be.
“We’re a good mix of new faces and experience and young kids. This three-week period has been more teaching and coaching, which was enjoyable, but we’ve still got a lot of guys who have done a lot for us. Now they’ve got to pick up the load and do more for us. We feel those guys are ready to do that and be in that position, and we have a lot of trust in them.’’
Three Kanawha Valley teams will work out under new head coaches Monday. James “Boom’’ McKinney takes over at Nitro, Chad Lovejoy begins at Sissonville and Capital starts out with Mark Mason.
The first day players around the state can practice in pads is Aug. 6, but no live contact is allowed until Aug. 10. The first set of scrimmages and grid-o-ramas is allowed to start after 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, with a second date for scrimmages available the following weekend.
The regular season can kick off as early as Monday, Aug. 23, but no teams in West Virginia currently have games scheduled until Aug. 26-27, a Thursday and Friday.
Buffalo is again planning to start practice at midnight late Sunday, and will apparently be the lone Kanawha Valley team taking advantage of the earliest possible hour to begin workouts. Hurricane, which has also done the same in recent years, will not go at midnight this season.