WINFIELD -- Caden Beam provided plenty of fireworks for the Winfield football team on Friday night.
Beam rushed 13 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Generals handed Chapmanville its first loss of the season with a 47-14 victory at Winfield High.
Both teams move to 2-1 and the Generals now have a four-game winning streak against the Tigers dating back to 2018.
“Chapmanville came in and as the paper said they were red-hot,” Winfield coach Eddie Smolder said. “We went back this week and just worked really hard, focused on ourselves. I think we took a step forward tonight. Especially offensively. We only had one turnover and it was late in the [first] half. I thought we executed real well. We have a long way to go. I’m just proud of our kids’ effort.”
Chapmanville coach James Barker blamed himself for the loss.
“We started slow,” he said. "We didn’t get many stops there in the first half. It was my fault. It’s been a rough week. We had kids with COVID. Our tight end was out this week. We didn’t have a game plan going into Wednesday. That’s on me. I told the kids this one is on me and we’re going to be better for it.”
Winfield, starting on offense on its own 38, needed just two plays from scrimmage before K-juan Pearson broke through for a 44-yard touchdown run. Winfield had a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
Winfield used another efficient drive of just two plays for its second score. Brycen Brown connected with Bray Boggs for a 16-yard pass and, on the next play, Beam got free for a 44-yard touchdown run. The Generals faked the extra-point kick and Aiden Hernandez passed to complete the 2-point conversion and give the Generals a 15-0 lead with 7:43 left in the opening quarter.
Late in the first quarter, Chapmanville finally got something going on offense as it put together a 13-play, 80-yard drive capped by Brody Dalton’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Adam Mullins. After the extra point, the Tigers were down 15-7.
Winfield started the second quarter with the ball on the Chapmanville 29. Two plays later, Beam ran the ball 3 yards for his second touchdown of the game and Winfield was up 22-7 after the extra point.
After an exchange of punts, the Generals once again marched quickly down the field with a six-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard Beam touchdown rush. The Generals extended their lead to 29-7.
Winfield put together another scoring drive of six plays and 47 yards as Hernandez caught a 15-yard pass from Brown for a touchdown, giving the Generals a 35-7 halftime lead.
Winfield drove for another touchdown on its first possession of the second half as Boggs capped a four-play drive with an 11-yard run. The point after was missed and Winfield had a 41-7 lead with 8:14 left in the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Chapmanville scored its second touchdown on a Dalton 1-yard run. The kick was good and the Tigers had 14 points.
Boggs and Generals immediately answered on their next drive as Boggs rushed 69 yards on the first play of the drive for Winfield’s final touchdown.
Boggs rushed seven times for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 41 yards. Brown completed 7 of 13 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.