First-year Winfield coach Eddie Smolder returned to Sissonville for the first time since coaching the Indians from 2011-14 and leading them to two playoff appearances, including one win.
It was a happy homecoming for Smolder as Winfield dominated the first half, rolling to a 62-13 victory over Sissonville Friday night at Joe Sawyers Field.
The Generals, No. 5 in the Class AA playoff ratings coming in, improved to 6-1 and have won six in a row since losing their opener to Hurricane. Sissonville falls to 1-6.
“I have some great memories here,” Smolder said. “I haven’t been back since 2014. I spent 10 years here and there is a lot of great people here. This will always be a special place for me.
“Tonight though was a great win for us and was a total team victory. Our kids are really working hard and buying in and I appreciate our team. It has been high level and top-notch. We are playing really good football.”
Winfield running back Caden Beam had five touchdowns on the ground, all in the first half, on runs of 8, 25, 6, 39 and 3 yards. The senior ran for 129 yards in the first half on 12 carries and didn’t play in the second half along with the other Generals starters.
“That was my first time scoring that many touchdowns,” Beam said. “It was fun and that is why we play football, to have fun and have games like that. My offensive line dominated. That’s why we scored all of them. I can’t thank the guys enough.”
Winfield cruised from the beginning, scoring four touchdowns in both the first and second quarters. The Generals led 29-0 after the first quarter and 56-6 at halftime.
In the first quarter, Beam rushed for an 8-yard touchdown to start the scoring and followed it up with a 25-yard TD scamper. Hayden Hinkle added a 9-yard touchdown run and Brayton Boggs tacked on a 33-yard TD scamper.
Beam scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter. K-Juan Pearson also tallied a 20-yard TD run, giving Winfield four different players with rushing scores in the first half.
Sissonville scored its first-half touchdown on a 52-yard pass from Ethan Taylor to Malachi Thompson with 9:07 left in the second quarter.
The Generals rushed for 319 yards in the first half. To go along with Beam’s big game, Boggs also went over 100 yards rushing with 137 yards on just seven carries. Pearson tacked on 41 yards on three attempts for Winfield.
“Caden was on a mission tonight,” Smolder said. “I am happy to see him have success. We had multiple backs have good games and our offensive line is blocking at a high level. We are playing for our community and something bigger than ourselves. It makes you play even harder.”
In the second half, the Generals scored their lone score on a 63-yard fumble return by Dylan Kuhl with 10:13 remaining in the third quarter.
For Sissonville, Taylor hooked up with Thompson for their second touchdown connection, this time a 25-yard strike with 5:32 left in the game. Thompson, just a freshman, had both of his receptions (77 yards) go for TDs.
Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy was very impressed with what he saw out of Winfield, and was appreciative for Smolder and the Generals for playing reserves in the second half.
“I tip my hat off to Eddie for letting off the gas because there are other coaches who would not have done that,” Lovejoy said. “I am thankful for that. Winfield has an awesome team. [Beam] has my All-State vote. We knew exactly what they were going to do, but we couldn’t stop them.”