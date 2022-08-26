Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Poca vs Nitro
Nitro’s Michael Wines (11) runs a kickoff for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a win over Poca.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

POCA — The Nitro Wildcats began what hopes to be a continuation of the building process and came up with big plays throughout to beat the Poca Dots 27-26 in the season opener Friday night at O.O. White Stadium.

The Wildcats (1-0) took a big step forward in the “Battle for the Barrel” in their second season under coach Boom McKinney after finishing 2-8 in 2021.

