POCA — The Nitro Wildcats began what hopes to be a continuation of the building process and came up with big plays throughout to beat the Poca Dots 27-26 in the season opener Friday night at O.O. White Stadium.
The Wildcats (1-0) took a big step forward in the “Battle for the Barrel” in their second season under coach Boom McKinney after finishing 2-8 in 2021.
“Let me just say I’m proud of my guys. They came through,” said McKinney. “It’s great to get the Barrel back home in Nitro. We’ve worked hard in the last three weeks and they did everything we asked.”
Poca opened the game with a 3-minute drive that featured a mix of pass and run, with senior quarterback Jordan Wolfe pounding it in from the 2-yard line. The key play was a 30-yard connection over the middle of the Nitro defense to sophomore Preston Bonnett.
Nitro answered with its own 51-yard drive when sophomore tailback Charles Cantrell rumbled in from 12 yards out. Three minutes later the Wildcats hit on their first big play of the half when Derek Lowe hit senior receiver Rashaun Robbins on a very well-executed inside screen for an 89-yard toss and run, putting Nitro up 14-6.
Both teams played even the rest of the half with the Dots scoring on an 8-yard toss from Wolfe to senior Brandon Moore. However, the Wildcats turned in their second big play of the half with Lowe finding Robbins open again down the sideline for a 71-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats led at the break 20-12.
The Dots (0-1), coming off last season’s remarkable Class AA semifinal playoff run, displayed flashes of why they have been successful over the past four years. However, head coach Seth Ramsey felt he has to fix some things and get ready to play next week.
“We give up too many big plays, especially on special teams,” said Ramsey. “We gotta do a lot better in lining up and executing, and it all starts in practice. That’s where we gotta get better.”
Momentum shifted in the second half as the Dots tied the game with an 8-minute drive in the third quarter culminated on a Wolfe pass to Moore and a successful conversion to even it at 20.
But on the first play of the fourth quarter, sophomore Michael Wines returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and a 27-20 lead. But with 4:04 to play, the Dots’ Moore picked off a Nitro pass at the 50-yard line, running it down to the 4-yard line, from where Wolfe ran it in three plays later. But the Nitro defense thwarted the conversion and was able to run out the clock to take the 27-26 win.
For the Wildcats, sophomore quarterback Lowe threw for 211 yards on 8 of 15 completions. Robbins finished the night with four catches for 193 yards.
Nitro will host St. Albans next Friday, seeking to avenge last season’s narrow 6-3 loss.
Poca will go on the road next Friday night to take on another Cardinal Conference foe in Chapmanville.