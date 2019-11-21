Bluefield’s prolific offense will be tested by Keyser’s denying defense when the teams collide at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Class AA playoff quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
The No. 4 seed Beavers (10-1) feature one of the top offenses in AA, averaging more than 44 points per game and having been held under 41 points just twice all season.
Meanwhile, the No. 5 Golden Tornado (10-1) has allowed only seven touchdowns in 11 games and has registered eight shutouts. Keyser’s lone loss came to Bridgeport 28-7.
Bluefield’s offense is led by running back J.J. Davis (1,601 yards rushing, 24 TDs) and quarterback Carson Deeb (2,109 yards passing, 24 TDs).
The teams also met in last year’s quarterfinals in Bluefield, with the Beavers winning 35-0.
Class A
No. 5 Williamstown (9-2) at No. 4 Greenbrier West (10-1): It’s the first meeting ever between these programs, with a berth in the playoff semifinals on the line.
The Yellowjackets have held six opponents to one touchdown or less, and the Cavaliers are 6-0 at home this season.
Ty Moore (1,665 yards, 21 TDs) heads up the ground game for Williamstown, and Brayden Modesitt (1,347 yards, 13 TDs) guides the passing game. For West, Buddha Brown has run for 1,962 yards and 25 TDs, averaging nearly 24 carries per game. He’s also caught 19 passes for 312 yards and three TDs.