Bob Mullett, who has 48 years of football coaching experience, was approved as Buffalo High School’s new head coach Monday night by the Putnam County Board of Education.
Mullett replaces Brian Batman, who stepped down in December after five seasons with the Bison.
“I’m still fired up and ready to go,” said Mullett, whose coaching resume includes 28 years as a head coach at the high school level.
“The Lord has blessed me with good health and I’ve got a good staff to work with.”
Batman went 21-25 in his five seasons, but his final three years all produced winning records of 6-4 (in 2019), 5-2 (2020) and 5-4 (2021).
The Bison qualified for the Class A playoffs in 2020 as the No. 12 seed and were set to play at Midland Trail, a team they’d beaten 7-0 in the regular season. However, that playoff game was canceled due to Putnam County’s COVID-19 status.
Mullett’s extensive coaching resume includes stops at Van, Scott, Gauley Bridge, Sherman and Nitro, either as a head coach or an assistant. On the college level, he was head coach at Concord for 10 seasons (1989-98), winning West Virginia Conference titles in 1989 and ’90, and has served as an assistant at West Virginia State and WVU Tech.
Most recently he’s been coaching at John Adams Middle School for the last seven years.
Mullett said returning to Buffalo was an easy decision.
“Number one, Buffalo is a great community with a great high school and great kids,” Mullett said. “It’s a well-run school, a class act, always has been.”
Mullett said he’s continuing in his role as director of the North-South All-Star Classic, which he’s headed since 2007.
He said he’ll be working closely with Buffalo assistant coach Jay Boggess, who’ll be Mullett’s assistant head coach.
“I’m meeting with Coach Boggess Friday,” Mullett said. “I know we’ve got some good skill kids coming back, so we’ll start watching film, looking for strengths and weaknesses and take it from there.”
