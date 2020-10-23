WINFIELD — As long as Winfield could play its game of pounding the ball with fullback John Covert and mixing in the occasional big-play pass, its dreams of knocking off big brother Hurricane were alive and well Friday night.
Just one problem: The Generals weren’t able to follow the script for four full quarters, which left the door open for a wild Redskins rally.
Junior quarterback Ismael Borrero fired a pair of touchdown passes and a key 2-point conversion in the final 10 minutes, leading Hurricane to a 23-17 comeback victory in their Putnam County rivalry.
With the game tied at 17 and Hurricane at its own 27, Borrero escaped a frenzied pass rush and dumped the ball in the flat to Brogan Brown along the right sideline and Brown somehow eluded about four defenders trying to push him out of bounds, completing a 73-yard touchdown play with 6:04 left in the game to put the Skins up on a night when the lead repeatedly changed hands.
“I was pretty close [to getting tackled],’’ Borrero said, “and I saw Brogan flashing his hands and I just threw it to him and let him make a play.’’
Hurricane (3-2) had trailed entering the fourth quarter 17-9, but Borrero helped the Skins tie it up, leading an 80-yard drive that ended in an Elijah Rivera 9-yard TD run and Borrero’s 2-point conversion pass to Lucas Rippetoe to make it 17-all with 9:52 remaining in the game.
Borrero, playing on a bum leg, completed 11 of 18 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns, with eight balls going to Chase Hager for 167 yards and one score.
“There were a lot of things we thought we could do,’’ said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor, “but we just didn’t execute. We had guys running wide open in the first half. We just didn’t hit them.
“We’ve got some issues on this team, and it starts with me. We’ve got some guys who are hurt but not injured who have to suck it up and go. We’ve got too many guys who had to play the whole game both ways.’’
Winfield (0-4) didn’t look like a winless team most of the night, as it hammered Covert at the Hurricane defense 29 times for 106 yards, controlling the clock and limiting the number of plays the Skins could run with their dynamic offense. Hurricane led 9-7 at halftime, but the Generals had two third-quarter scoring drives to regain the lead at 17-9.
Brycen Brown threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Carter Perry in the third quarter and Braxton VanScoy drilled a 30-yard field goal to put Winfield in front. Brown, a first-year sophomore starter, expertly mixed play-action passes for big gains alongside Covert’s crunching runs. Brown ended 10 of 16 for 174 yards and two scores.
“We finally got that [balance],’’ said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. “We were able to make plays off play-action, and we did two, three times tonight for big plays. We’ve just got to keep working.
“My kids played their hearts out. We’re not a bad football team. We might be 0-4, but I’m super proud of my kids. We’ve improved a lot up front. Hurricane’s a pretty stout team and they ran some twists and things on us up front that make it hard to block them.’’
After Hurricane’s final TD, Brown was sacked three times on Winfield’s last two drives for losses of 30 yards. The farthest the Generals advanced was their own 33.
With the win, Hurricane now leads the all-time series between the schools 48-28-4 and has 11 straight victories. But for the longest time, Winfield had Hurricane on the ropes Friday.
With 10:54 left to play, Hurricane faced a fourth-and-3 at its own 45 and went for it, with Borrero finding Hager for a 20-yard gain on a middle screen.
“Heck,’’ Taylor said, “I told our coaches they might go on another six-minute drive and kick a field goal and the game’s over. We had to go.’’
In the first half, Borrero hit on 5 of 10 passes for 119 yards, with four completions to Hager for 105 yards. Mor Ilderton booted a 19-ayrd field goal for the Skins. Covert ran 15 times for 64 yards for the Generals.