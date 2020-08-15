Steve Edwards Jr. has seen a lot of seasons come and go in his 25 years as football coach at George Washington. But he admits he’s never seen a season quite like the one he and the Patriots are embarking upon now.
Besides strength and conditioning, there’s social distancing. In addition to blocking and tackling, there’s sanitizing and disinfecting. And on top of X’s and O’s, there’s COVID-19.
All of that makes the 2020 season one to remember — and not for all the right reasons as a pandemic still has a grip on the United States. Things could seem a bit strange Monday when most schools around West Virginia begin preseason practice.
“Just planning our day will be [different],’’ Edwards said. “Planning what we can do and what we can’t do. And really, where are you going to gather the kids? Are we going to stagger some things? When do you get dressed, things like that. Stuff that we’re concerned about that I never really had to worry about before.
“Those are some of the things that have to be thrown in there with just being prepared, but we’re looking forward to it and hoping to get the opportunity to keep going. You can’t worry about some of the things you can’t control, and I keep telling that to my coaches and my players. It’s still one day at a time. When we’re there, go like crazy and prepare like we’re going to go again tomorrow.’’
The start of preseason practice was originally set for Aug. 3, but the lingering threat of the coronavirus delayed that start two weeks. At the same time, the first week of the regular season (Aug. 27-29) was wiped off the books and teams now had 10 weeks to schedule their 10 regular-season games, which sent just about every school scurrying to fill in what was supposed to be an off week. Also, teams are now limited to one preseason scrimmage during the weekend of Aug. 28-29 and the regular season opens the weekend of Sept. 3-5.
Everywhere you look, there are signs that the coming season will be like no other:
n Logan, Chapmanville Regional and Man cannot start practice Monday because Logan County is “in the red” of the state’s new color-coded map system that determines the COVID-19 risk in each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Schools in the red category can’t hold in-person classes or take part in extracurricular activities. If that ban extends much further, those teams could be in danger of losing their opening games if they don’t get in the required 14 practice sessions.
n In addition, dozens of West Virginia teams lost games to out-of-state opponents as other states enacted their own COVID-19 measures. Virginia, Maryland and D.C. teams pushed football to the spring, Ohio reduced its regular season to six games and Kentucky delayed the start of its season until Sept. 11. Several West Virginia schools head into preseason practice with fewer than 10 games on their schedule and are still searching for possible opponents.
n The Secondary School Activities Commission relaxed some of its rules for playoff eligibility, waiving the requirement that teams play at least eight games overall and six in their own divisions in case some programs have to temporarily shut down for a COVID-19 outbreak. The SSAC also issued 14 recommendations, among them traveling with fewer players to away games and dressing fewer players for home games, not bringing cheerleaders or band members to away games and possibly using face shields on players’ helmets.
Despite all the changes, Edwards said his team is “excited to get started’’ on Monday. The Patriots went 8-4 last year and reached the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals. They return senior quarterback R.T. Alexander, who threw 30 touchdown passes last season.
“I’m really excited to get going and figure out our processes as we go along,’’ Edwards said. “What works, and what doesn’t work. We are we able to do, and that’s not so much what we do on the field, but the other stuff.
“Our parents and boosters have been good, cleaning a lot of stuff for us — locker rooms, weight rooms, things like that. They’ve been such a big help and they’re going to continually do that. It’s a lot more hands and it’s a lot more things involved to worry about that we haven’t had in the past. Maybe that’s the new norm. I hope it’s not forever-ever, but we’ll do what we have to do, to do what we want to do.’’
The first day players can put on pads for practice is Friday, and live contact won’t be allowed until Aug. 25. Classes are set to begin statewide on Sept. 8.
Many Kanawha Valley coaches won’t take lightly the realization that they made it all the way to preseason practice during a pandemic, and are willing to deal with any and all issues.
“The first thing,’’ said Nitro coach Zach Davis, “is that I’ll be a lot more cognizant of the fact that we get to practice. Most of the time now is going to be a joyous time because we actually get to play football, actually put our helmets on.
“We haven’t had as much time to work on different schemes and it looks like you’re going to have to do what you do and be good at it, and get better as the year goes on. We have a week less to prepare for our first game, so we’ll hit and run and do the best we can. This year, conditioning is at a premium. The team in the best shape will win the game if talent is equal or close to equal.’’