Bridgeport has been tinkering with its offensive staple, the stick-I formation, in recent years and even deep into this season, the Indians continue to dabble with their traditional run-based attack.
It certainly hasn’t hurt them, as the Indians tangle with Bluefield at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class AA championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium. It’s the Beavers’ 12th trip to the finals since the Super Six moved to Wheeling in 1994, and the sixth such appearance for Bridgeport.
Bluefield has won its last two meetings with the Indians, 35-14 in last year’s playoff semifinals and 37-14 in the 2017 semis. Both games were played at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
The Beavers might see a different sort of ground game Friday from Bridgeport, which has included the power pistol formation into its game plan to go along with the familiar stick-I, which lines up three running backs directly (and tightly) behind the quarterback.
“This year, it seems like we’re in the traditional stick-I more,’’ said Bridgeport coach John Cole, “probably because we don’t have as much speed as we’ve had in the past few years. The stick does get you to the line of scrimmage quicker, and with the type of players we have this year, it’s suiting us pretty good.
“The reason we went to the power pistol is to utilize a lot of quarterback runs more. The past couple years, we really haven’t had a quarterback we want to use in the pistol a whole lot more. But Devin Vandergrift is a two-year starter, and he seems to be feeling a little better, running with a little more purpose. We have used it some in the playoffs, but more often than not, it’s the double-tight end stick.’’
Brian Henderson served as the Indians’ main ball-carrier much of the regular season, but Vandergrift and especially 6-foot-3, 220-pound Carson Winkie have increased their roles in the postseason.
Winkie, who averaged just 53.5 yards rushing during the 10-game regular season, has bumped that up to more than 130 yards per game in the playoffs, including a 34-carry, 181-yard, two-TD performance in last week’s 38-7 semifinal win against Oak Glen. He’s tallied five touchdowns in the playoffs.
“It’s been a tale of two halves this season,’’ Cole said. “Henderson was our tailback early in the year, and Winkie has always been our best blocking back. We knew [Winkie] had the ability to carry the football, we just weren’t real comfortable with who we had blocking.
“But our other two senior backs, Henderson and Trey Pancake, have been steadily getting better blocking, especially Henderson. We put him in the old upback-H position and give Carson the ball. He’s a big, strong kid who can run the ball.’’
Vandergrift, who averaged only 23.2 yards per game rushing during the regular season, has turned three solid games in the playoffs with 89, 81 and 99 yards and has scored four TDs on the ground.
With those changes, Bluefield coach Fred Simon wonders if his knowledge of Bridgeport’s offense from the past two playoff meetings is still worthwhile.
“We’ve got a pretty good feel of it,’’ Simon said, “but I think they’re doing different things out of their pistol more. They’re going more out of the shotgun, and have added to it, and they’ve always been well-coached and fundamentally sound.’’
The Beavers have undergone an offensive metamorphosis of their own this season, switching from the I-formation to a spread attack, using the skills of quarterback Carson Deeb (2,601 yards, 32 TDs) and four excellent receivers in Juwan Green, Brandon Wiley, Jahiem House and Jacorian Green.
Bluefield certainly hasn’t abandoned the run by any means, not with Division I prospect J.J. Davis carrying the ball. Davis averages 11 yards a carry and has rushed for 1,847 yards and 26 touchdowns.
The Beavers’ lone loss this season came to unbeaten Lord Botetourt (13-0), which is still alive in the Virginia playoffs. Bridgeport’s only regular-season setback came to No. 1 seed Fairmont Senior, which fell to Bluefield last week 40-24 in the semifinals.