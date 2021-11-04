HURRICANE — Jeremy Taylor doesn’t hold back when he talks about Brogan Brown.
The Hurricane High School football coach gushes about the Redskins’ 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior linebacker.
“He’s the best linebacker in the state,” Taylor said of Brown. “I’m nominating him for the [Mountain State Athletic Conference] player of the year. He deserves it. There are other good players, a lot of good players, but he’s done it year after year.”
Brown has 130 tackles, 13 tackles for losses, and three sacks this season. He also returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown.
The hard-hitting middle linebacker teams with athletic 6-1, 205-pound safety Lucas Rippetoe to form a fierce defensive problem for opposing offenses. Rippetoe has 96 tackles, 10 tackles for losses and three sacks to go with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Hurricane likely will need both to play well at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the No. 11 Redskins (6-3) visit No. 7 Spring Valley (7-2) in a Class AAA showdown. Both teams are coming off emotional victories — Spring Valley 35-30 over then-top-ranked Martinsburg, Hurricane 28-27 over defending state champion South Charleston.
Hurricane features plenty of offense, too, as quarterback Ismael Borrero has thrown for 1,831 yards, Chase Hager has nearly 600 yards receiving and Elijah Rivera has rushed for 761 yards.
Beating Spring Valley is a monumental task, but the Redskins have won five consecutive games to climb into playoff contention.
“We’ve overcome a lot this year,” Taylor said.
