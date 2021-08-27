BUFFALO — Looking to repeat the successes of last season, the Buffalo Bison opened this season’s campaign playing host to a rebuilding Greenbrier West team and pulled out a thrilling 21-20 overtime victory Friday night in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Buffalo Stadium.
The Bison entered the contest having ended 2020 with a 5-2 finish and a spot in the Class A playoffs. And as expected, they relied heavily on their returning offensive skill players.
“My kids fought and fought and just stayed resilient the whole game,” said Bison coach Brian Batman. “We just made enough plays to keep us going in the game. I couldn’t be more proud of how we played and hung in there.”
Both teams came out sluggish in the first half with West putting together drives only to stop itself with turnovers. The Bison defense played bend-but-don’t-break defense with three consecutive stops on interceptions and fumble recoveries deep in their own territory.
With 4:11 left until halftime, the turnovers came in bunches. West’s Kadin Parker intercepted Buffalo quarterback Josh Moody’s pass, returning it to the Buffalo 23-yard line. However, the Bison’s Dalton Jones returned the favor by picking off a Cole Vandall pass. After a Bison fumble back to the Cavaliers by Drew Clendenin, West’s Parker provided the game’s first score on a well-executed inside trap for a 15-yard touchdown with 2:16 left.
Buffalo would score on its next offensive play when quarterback Bryce Downey flipped an outlet pass to Bradley Harris, who dodged tacklers all the way to the end zone for a 54-yard score to pull the Bison back to 8-6 at the break.
The Bison came out of the gate for the second half with a new determination as they methodically marched down to the Cavalier 33-yard line. On a long pass play Downey could not find a receiver and scampered down the left sideline for a score, putting the Bison up 14-8.
The Cavaliers answered with a 48-yard catch and run from Vandall to Parker but failed on the conversion leaving the score at 14-14. The rest of the half was a battle of field position with neither team gaining advantage.
In overtime, Dalton Jones scored on the Bison’ first play and female kicker Taylor Reedy won the game with the extra point.
The Cavaliers, who were coming off back-to-back playoff quarterfinal appearances with consecutive 10-2 and 9-1 records, came into the game very young at all positions. They lost 14 seniors from their 2020 club, returning only five starters on both sides of the ball.
For the Bison, Chase Lovejoy and Bradley Harris combined for 55 yards and Downey added 101 yards of passing on 5 of 8 completions.
The Cavaliers’ Ty Nickell ran for 88 yards before an injury, while teammate Parker added 54 yards on 12 carries.