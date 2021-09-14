Buffalo has played just one game so far this season, but it’s good enough to get the Bison the No. 1 spot in Class A in the first set of prep football playoff ratings released Tuesday by the Secondary School Activities Commission.
Buffalo beat Greenbrier West 21-20 two weeks ago. Since then, the Bison have had their off week and saw a game against Petersburg wiped out due to a COVID-19 issue. The Bison are scheduled to host Williamstown on Friday.
Several other Kanawha Valley teams find themselves in the top 16 of the playoff ratings. At the end of the regular season, the top 16 in each class advance to postseason play and the top eight in each class get the choice of an approved home field for first-round games.
In Class AAA, George Washington (3-0) is tied for fourth with Jefferson, trailing only fellow unbeatens University, Huntington and Martinsburg, which make up the top three, respectively, in that class. South Charleston (3-0) stands sixth and Cabell Midland (2-1) is tied for ninth.
Herbert Hoover (3-0) finds itself in a three-way knot for fourth in the Class AA ratings, tied with Keyser and Oak Glen. The top three teams in AA are co-No. 1’s Frankfort and Robert C. Byrd and third-place Nicholas County. Poca (2-0) is tied with Independence for eighth, Logan is 10th and Scott 14th.
In Class A, the remainder of the top five behind Buffalo has East Hardy in second, Cameron and Madonna tied for third and Doddridge County in fifth.
Playoffs are scheduled to begin the weekend of Nov. 12-13.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: A pair of Putnam County football teams have made adjustments to their upcoming schedules.
Poca has added a game for Saturday at North Marion, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The two programs have met once, that coming in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, with the Dots taking a 42-27 home victory.
Also, Buffalo has switched its home game against Class AA Roane County from Friday, Sept. 24 to Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff time remains at 7 p.m.