Dalton Jones scored a pair of touchdowns — one each on offense and defense — and Buffalo forced seven turnovers Friday night to earn a 33-6 prep football win at Sherman.
The Bison (3-1), who entered the game tied for 15th in the Class A playoff ratings, vaulted into a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Jones, a sophomore receiver, caught a touchdown pass from Jackson England and returned a fumble for a score when he stripped the ball from a Tide player.
Cameron Lovejoy brought back an interception for a score for Buffalo, which ended with four picks and three fumble recoveries. Eli Brock ran 18 times for 89 yards and a TD and England hit on 9 of 16 passes for 69 yards and a TD and ran for a score.
For Sherman (0-4), C.J. Winnell carried 19 times for 126 yards and his team’s lone TD.
Tug Valley 46, Van 6: Ethan Varney threw for 372 yards and five touchdowns as the Panthers rolled to victory at Van (1-3). Varney completed 16 of 23 attempts and also ran for a score. It’s his second straight game with 300-plus yards in the air.
Tanner Kirk (six receptions, 92 yards) caught two of Varney’s TD tosses and Caleb May added five catches for 85 yards and a score for the Panthers (3-1).
David Stewart carried 18 times for 78 yards and one TD for the Bulldogs, who were saddled with six turnovers.
Man 22, Greenbrier East 17: The unbeaten Hillbillies (4-0) rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit, getting two touchdowns from Quentin Moody, one on a 30-yard interception return in the third quarter. He also caught a scoring pass from Caleb Milton in the third period.
For the host Spartans (2-2), Kyle King ran for one TD and threw for another. Offense was at a premium, as Man outgained East 195-142 in total yards.
The Hillbillies are tied for eighth in the Class AA playoff ratings.