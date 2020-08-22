All around West Virginia, football teams are anxious to get going on a season that’s been delayed several times already by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Few schools, however, are as concerned about getting underway as Buffalo. The Class A Bison, you see, have been gearing up for the 2020 season, boasting one of their most experienced groups in a long time.
Buffalo returns starters at 19 of 22 positions on offense and defense, and if the season were to be halted, cut short or abandoned, the Bison wouldn’t get the chance to cash in all of that returning talent and contend for the program’s first playoff berth since 2016. The Bison did post a 6-4 record last year, but fell three spots shy of the postseason.
“We took our lumps when we were 2-8 and 3-7,’’ said Brian Batman, Buffalo’s fourth-year coach. “We kind of turned the corner a little bit last year, and we really feel like it’s time to get it all the way turned around. It would be devastating to me and the kids if we didn’t get to play.’’
Jackson England, a third-year starter at quarterback, has that same sensation.
“Like Batman told us the other day,’’ England said, “we’ve had a couple down years in the past playing younger players, but now that we’re all older and more experienced, this is a good payoff for us. We really, really want to have this season.’’
The Bison, with a turnout of about 30 players, have been working toward their Sept. 4 season opener at home against Ravenswood, and the going has been smooth so far since preseason practice began Monday, owing to all the team’s returning starters.
“It’s been nice just even during practice,’’ Batman said. “When a mistake is made, I’ve got my older kids getting to them before we get to them as coaches. So that’s really nice to have. We haven’t had that before in four years.
“We had to grind in June and we had to grind in August to try and get the freshmen we’re playing caught up and ready to go. But this has been quite refreshing, especially at a small school. It’s definitely an odd occurrence to have this many kids coming back as starters.’’
The Bison lost leading rusher Eli Brock (833 yards, six touchdowns), but at quarterback return both England (817 yards, nine TDs) and backup Austin Kile, who threw for 329 yards and six TDs when Jackson was injured. Drew Clendenin and Bradley Harris have been moved to running back spots, joining returnee Chase Lovejoy. Clendenin was a first-team All-State selection on the defensive line.
Park Michels, a second-team All-State pick, leads the offensive line, and the top four receivers all are back in Dalton Jones (21 catches, 498 yards, eight TDs), David Whittington (16 catches, 260 yards, four TDs), Harris (five catches, 148 yards, two TDs) and Kile (eight catches, 141 yards).
England looks forward to airing it out with his experienced corps of receivers.
“I’ve played football with these guys since midget league,’’ he said, “and we all know what we can do. We’ve been running the same playbook for four years now and we’ve got everything down pat — three years of experience and constant reps during practice. I think we’ll be really solid in the passing game this year.’’
With all those returning starters, Buffalo seems primed to take the next step and compete for a playoff berth.
“The attitudes are good,’’ Batman said. “They’re cheering each other on. They see the potential, so they’re working toward that.
“To me, it’s mostly confidence. We had those moments last year, but we also took a couple lumps, and that’s been my biggest thing in preparation. That’s the thing we’ve got to do a better job of than we did last year. So they seem like they’ve taken it and ran with it so far.’’
England thinks the amount of experience the Bison possesses has enabled the squad to ride the highs and lows of the last five months when the coronavirus either shut down workouts or slowed them to a crawl.
“We really had a lot to learn mentally in a short amount of time,’’ England said. “But we started back last weekend, and everything has been going as planned so far with a lot of returners and things like that, so we’re looking good and feeling good, and that’s all you can ask for.’’