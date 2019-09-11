A win Thursday night against Montcalm could do quite a bit for the football program at Buffalo.
The Bison head into the 7:30 p.m. home game with a 1-1 record and a victory gives them a chance to be among the top 16 in Class A when the SSAC releases its first set of playoff ratings on Tuesday.
That’s a far cry from the past two seasons, as Buffalo began 2017 with an 0-3 record and started out last year losing its first six games.
Buffalo has been getting contributions from up and down its lineup so far this season, with Eli Brock leading the ground game (29 carries, 136 yards) and Jackson England throwing for 154 yards and two scores. England’s 54-yard TD toss to Bradley Harris with 1:13 left in the game handed the Bison a 20-14 win last week at Ravenswood. England hit five different receivers in that game.
Montcalm has dropped its first two games, losing to River View 36-6 and Twin Valley, Virginia, 28-7. The Generals are led by the rushing of Brendan Warden and Dylan Perkins. Warden had a 17-yard touchdown run against River View.
The two schools have never met in football.
The game was moved from Friday to Thursday to assure that game officials were available.