When Brian Batman took over as Buffalo coach in 2017, this is all he wanted — a meaningful game in mid-October. In his mind, however, it’s more than meaningful — it’s a must.
After back-to-back losses tumbled the Bison (3-3) to No. 22 in the Class A playoff ratings, they visit No. 10 Tolsia (4-2) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, clinging to their postseason hopes. Only the top 16 teams in each class qualify for the playoffs, so Batman knows his team can’t afford to lose any more ground.
“We’ve got to win out to make the playoffs,’’ Batman said. “For us, the playoffs start this week. We’ve got four games, and we’ve got to win all four of them — 6-4 won’t get us in and we’re sitting at 3-3, so you do the math. That’s our take right now. We’ve got to take care of business.
“We didn’t play so hot last Friday at Tyler Consolidated [a 28-14 loss] and made some silly mistakes. But we’ve had some great days of practice this week, and we’re hoping to rebound Friday night.’’
Batman’s first two teams at Buffalo started out their respective seasons 1-7 and 0-6, so just having a chance at this juncture is an improvement. The Bison, however, have never beaten Tolsia, losing all three games in the series — 24-18 in 2009, 10-6 in 2017 and 36-0 last year.
The Rebels, led by the groundwork of Tanner Copley (669 yards, seven touchdowns) and John Wilson (573 yards, seven TDs), have beaten the likes of Class AA playoff contender Clay County 22-14.
“They just do what they do,’’ Batman said of the Rebels. “It’s kind of coachspeak, but they don’t try to do anything fancy. They just line up and run the ball at you. They’ll throw the ball once in a while, and you’ve got to be ready for it. Defensively, we’ve played decent for the most part, so we hope to continue to do that.’’
Buffalo’s losses have come to three teams ranked in the top 13 of Class A — No. 4 Williamstown (37-7), No. 5 Greenbrier West (27-0) and No. 13 Tyler.
“We were [at Tolsia] a couple years ago,’’ Batman said, “so we’re a little familiar with what’s coming out way. But really, we’re taking them to a new environment, so we’re preparing the kids the best we can. We’re excited and the kids are ready to go.’’
Capital (3-3) at Huntington (3-3): These teams are tied for ninth place in the Class AAA playoff ratings. The Cougars lead this series 16-7 following last year’s 30-22 victory, but the Highlanders have taken three of the last eight meetings. Of the few returning skill players who competed in last year’s game, Huntington quarterback Ta’ Blackwell threw for 199 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score. Capital’s Kerion Martin caught a 44-yard scoring pass last season.
South Charleston (2-4) at Riverside (3-3): The Black Eagles have taken 11 straight from the Warriors, whose last win in the series came in 2007, which was the last time they made the AAA playoffs. Each team is still very much alive in this year’s postseason chase, as Riverside enters the game 11th in the ratings and SC 16th. Last year, the Black Eagles held on for a 24-21 win in double overtime; the Warriors’ Caden Easterling was the game’s top rusher (155 yards on 27 carries).
Hurricane (3-4) at Parkersburg (3-4): In past seasons, this might have been an elimination game in AAA; but not this season, where even one-win teams haven’t been ruled out. The Big Reds have won six of seven all-time meetings with the Redskins, including 38-14 last season when they produced a pair of 100-yard rushers and rolled up 505 total yards. The Redskins got 119 yards rushing from Christian Hill that game, but had three turnovers and just 215 net yards.
Spring Valley (6-1) at St. Albans (1-6): The Red Dragons got a boost to their ground game in last week’s 24-6 home win against Lincoln County as Rodney Toler, who began the season as a wide receiver, ran 11 times for 179 yards, including a 16-yard TD. Spring Valley, which is 42-8 over its last 50 games, has permitted just six total touchdowns in its six wins this season. The Red Dragons have dropped their last nine matchups against the Timberwolves.
Cabell Midland (7-0) at Woodrow Wilson (1-5): Nothing about this game looks favorable for the Flying Eagles. Midland has won 11 straight in the series, and the last eight have all been by 28-plus points. In its last 31 games against MSAC teams, Woodrow is 2-29. This season, the Knights average 40.6 points per game and Woodrow allows 35.7.
Greenbrier East (4-2) at Ripley (3-3): For the third time in about one year, these two former MSAC schools collide. Last year, the Vikings shaded the Spartans 28-26 in the regular season, then rolled to a 43-15 victory in the first round of the playoffs. East enters as the No. 8 team in the Class AAA playoff ratings, while Ripley stands 14th.
Wayne (0-6) at Chapmanville (3-3): The Tigers can halt a long Cardinal Conference losing streak, as they have dropped their last 15 against the Pioneers, with their most recent win in the series coming in 1991. The last three, however, were all close — 29-27, 14-12 and 20-14. Wayne has been outscored in the second half this season 113-16.