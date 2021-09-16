When Buffalo first started playing Williamstown regularly in 2016, it was meant to be a measuring stick for the Bison to see how they matched up with a program that won Class A championships in 2008 and 2014.
The first meeting in that stretch went back and forth, with the Yellowjackets emerging a 39-34 winner, but Buffalo dropped the next three games by 41, 53 and 30 points. The Bison, though, gets another shot Friday when they host Williamstown at 7 p.m. Friday in a matchup of Class A playoff hopefuls.
Buffalo comes into the game No. 1 in the Secondary School Activities Commission ratings even though it's played just once, a 21-20 triumph against Greenbrier West. The Bison called off a game at Petersburg the following week due to COVID-19 issues, then had their bye last weekend. Williamstown (2-1) stands in a tie for 10th in the ratings.
"It's still a measuring stick game,'' said Bison coach Brian Batman. "Williamstown is a great program, with a great history. So it's 2021, and we're still trying to measure ourselves against them, and giving it our best shot.''
Batman noted that the Bison has scored a total of just 20 points in its last three outings with Williamstown.
"We've got to do a better job offensively,'' Batman said. "We've struggled to move the football since I've been here as coach. It's obvious, but you've got to move the football down the field and score. I'm pretty sure we'll play good defense, but we've got to put some points on the board.''
Batman acknowledged that it might take a while for his players to get into a rhythm Friday since they were off the past two weekends.
"I've told the kids that it's a concern,'' Batman said. "They've played three games and we've played one -- three weeks ago. But I also told the kids there's nothing we can control about that. I'm more into controlling what we can. We're not going to use it as an excuse.
"I've told our kids we've got to play a perfect ballgame because they're going to play one. They execute very well and are very fundamental; everything they do is just top notch. We've got to match where they're at. If you want to get to that level, that's how you've got to play.''
Capital (0-3) at Riverside (0-3): Familiar Kanawha County rivals collide, each seeking its first victory. The Cougars have taken the last nine games in this series, including 30-6 last season as Shawn James ran for 68 yards and a TD and caught four passes for 89 yards and another score. The Warriors rushed for nearly 200 yards in that loss and QB Jake Walker had a TD run.
Hurricane (1-2) at Cabell Midland (2-1): The Redskins haven't scored a point on offense the last two games, and now they run into one of the state's best lines in Midland. The Knights lead this all-time series 12-5, but Hurricane has won two of the last five matchups, and lost to Cabell Midland just 28-20 a year ago and 20-16 in 2019.
Spring Valley (2-1) at St. Albans (1-2): The Timberwolves have beaten the Red Dragons 10 straight times, with SA's last series win coming in 2007, the year it played in the Class AAA Super Six in Wheeling. Spring Valley features a balanced offense (235 yards rushing, 173 passing per game), while St. Albans has just one TD in three games.
Chapmanville (0-3) at Nitro (0-3): Another game where somebody figures to get its first victory. The Tigers have never lost to the Wildcats (5-0 series lead), and beat them 38-28 last season as Brody Dalton hit on 8 of 13 passes for 272 yards and one TD and rushed for 47 yards and a score. Nitro QB Trevor Lowe ran for 161 yards and two TDs in that game.
Clay County (1-0) at Sissonville (1-2): These AA teams haven't met in six years, with the Indians holding an 8-3 series edge. The Panthers haven't played since their opening 22-21 win against Midland Trail on Aug. 27, missing two games due to COVID issues in the county. Sissonville averages 20 points per game, but is permitting 36 per game.
Wayne (1-2) at Winfield (1-2): A game where tempo and possession could dictate victory. The Pioneers average 259 yards rushing and have only tried 21 passes all season. The Generals have been outsized on the line most nights and allow 295 yards per game on the ground. Generals QB Brycen Brown is completing 59% of his pass attempts.
Wyoming East (1-1) at Herbert Hoover (3-0): These Class AA teams have never met in football, and their first game carries postseason significance either way, as the Huskies are tied for fourth in the SSAC playoff ratings and the Warriors are 17th, one spot out of the final berth.
Parkersburg South (2-1) at Parkersburg (1-2): The Big Reds lead this series of neighboring rivals 37-16, but the Patriots have taken three of the last five meetings, including a 49-14 victory in 2019, their most recent game.