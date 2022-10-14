BUFFALO — Buffalo got back on the winning track with a strong offensive performance in knocking off the visiting Tolsia Rebels 62-20 to pick up its second win of the season here Friday night at Buffalo Stadium.
Although still recovering from a rash of early-season injuries, the Bison (2-5) were able to repeatedly move the ball downfield against the struggling Rebels as quarterback Josh Moody had a big night, finding open receivers to the tune of 197 yards on 11-of-19 passing.
The Bison opened the game with a 55-yard tailback pass from Brad Harris to Chris Williams and continued rolling as Buffalo scored on every possession in the first half. The Bison even added a touchdown on a Wyatt Cobb 71-yard return of a missed Tolsia field goal attempt.
“Our guys played hard. Hats off to the kids here tonight at Buffalo,” said Bison coach Bob Mullett. “Overall, I think we played good defense most of the night. And that’s the best our offensive line has done all year. They gave our quarterback time to throw and you saw what happened.”
The Rebels (0-7) came into the game defensively allowing 49.2 points per game, having only held two teams under 50 for the season. On the offensive side they generated enough yardage after long returns of kickoffs to attempt three field goals in the first half. They eventually scored on a David Dingess 56-yard quarterback sneak. Dingess was also able to punch in another 1-yard touchdown in the second half.
“We started the season with like 44 kids and we’re down to 22. We’ve lost our entire backfield, our quarterback, and just about everybody back there. We’re down to putting our best lineman at fullback and another one at tailback,” said Tolsia head coach David Thompson. “It’s just been a tough season, but you know I thought we fought well in the second half. We made some adjustments but it’s hard to do when you’re using kids that have never played football before.”
Both teams have had difficult schedules to this point in the season. The Rebels have played two Class AA teams and four Class A teams with a combined record of 20-5, including a still unbeaten Van. Two of Buffalo’s last 3 games have been against Class A No. 8 Man (6-1) and Class AA No. 2 Roane County (6-0) heading into this weekend’s games.
Ot doesn’t get any easier for the Bison as Buffalo will travel to Ravenswood next weekend before finishing the season with two current unbeatens, No. 9 Van and No. 7 Wahama.
“When you lose three or four in a row and get beat on and injured and pounded on like we have and come out and win in this way, it’s great for the school, the kids and the community,” added Mullett.
For the Rebels, Dingess finished with 97 rushing yards on five carries and completed 1 of 4 passes for 30 yards.
Buffalo’s Gunner Fertig caught three passes for 76 yards while Chris Williams added another 69 yards on three catches.