BUFFALO — Buffalo got back on the winning track with a strong offensive performance in knocking off the visiting Tolsia Rebels 62-20 to pick up its second win of the season here Friday night at Buffalo Stadium.

Although still recovering from a rash of early-season injuries, the Bison (2-5) were able to repeatedly move the ball downfield against the struggling Rebels as quarterback Josh Moody had a big night, finding open receivers to the tune of 197 yards on 11-of-19 passing.

