PARKERSBURG — The captains of the 2020 Class A All-State football team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, took very different paths to arrive at their honors.
One — Buffalo’s Drew Clendenin, the captain of the first-team defense — traveled a straightforward journey. The other — Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison, the captain of the first-team offense — went on a winding road.
Buffalo coach Brian Batman faced no problems with where Clendenin would line up. The junior Bison standout had already led the team in tackles from his spot in the trenches during his first two seasons, so there was little need to entertain the thought of moving him.
“He just understands the game and plays with a lot of heart and hustle,” Batman said of Clendenin. “He has a great attitude and does a lot of things you don’t have to teach. He has done a great job for us.”
Clendenin menaced opposing linemen with “great leverage off his blocks” and “ran down people on the backside,” Batman said. Clendenin had 58 tackles, including seven for a loss and seven quarterback sacks.
Ritchie County coach Rick Haught did not envision Morrison, also a junior, as the Rebels’ full-time running back at the beginning of the season. Ritchie already had a dynamic back in senior Tre Moss, so it wasn’t a requirement that Morrison line up in the backfield on every down.
“We set some things up for Gus to get him in the right position on some plays because we knew he was going to get more touches,” Haught said. “I really liked lining him up in space and running some wing stuff with Graden McKinney and him. But no, we never thought he would be a full-time rusher.”
Morrison would still have been a versatile threat as well as the punter for a Rebels team among the upper crust of Class A, but those duties received an addition after Moss transferred to St. Marys. Morrison then became the de facto running back, and while it took him a little while to adjust, he eventually showed a knack for running the football.
When all was said and done, Morrison racked up 1,104 yards on 120 carries (9.2 yards per carry) with 20 touchdowns. He added 20 receptions for 483 yards (21.9 per catch) with 11 touchdowns. As the Rebels’ punter, he averaged nearly 40 yards on 27 boots.
On top of all of those numbers, at defensive back, Morrison recorded 47 tackles, picked off five passes and broke up three more.
Joining them on the state’s smallest classification’s first team are 28 other players.
Rounding out the offensive utility slots are a pair of seniors in Wheeling Central’s Jordan Waterhouse and Doddridge County’s Reese Burnside.
Waterhouse ran 130 times for 1,005 yards with 13 touchdowns and six 100-plus yard games, and he caught 19 passes for 291 yards and three scores. As a defensive back, he picked off two passes, recovered a fumble and had 27 tackles.
In just eight games, Burnside ran 108 times for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 69 yards and two scores, while at linebacker he recorded 39 tackles (27 solo), a tackle for a loss, a sack, two interceptions, and a pair each of forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.
Doddridge’s DJ Devinney was named the first-team kicker. One of his six field goals was a 21-yard game-winner against Ritchie County. He also punted 18 times for a 30.6-yard average.
The first-team quarterback is Gilmer County junior Ean Hamric, who completed 91 of 143 passes for 1,516 yards and 20 touchdowns against six picks. He also rushed for 597 yards and eight scores.
Five first-team senior offensive linemen came from five different schools: Sherman’s Hunter Bowling, Buffalo’s Park Michels, Pendleton County’s Josh Alt, Greenbrier West’s Cole McClung and Wheeling Central’s Andrew Burkle.
The two receiver spots went to Tug Valley senior Caleb May and East Hardy sophomore Dawson Price. Price finished the year with 26 catches for 534 yards and seven touchdowns while May aided the Panthers' push for the top playoff seed with 15 catches for 283 yards and five TDs in three games.
First-team running backs are Greenbrier West senior Noah Brown, St. Marys’ Moss, and Pendleton County senior Dalton Dunkle. Brown ran 127 times for 971 yards and scored 17 touchdowns, and snared 14 passes for 154 yards and four more scores. Moss headed a multi-headed rushing attack for the Blue Devils with his 1,075 yards and 16 TDs. Dunkle rushed 144 times for 820 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Joining Clendenin on the defensive line are Williamstown senior Leewood Molessa, Doddridge County sophomore Adam Burnside and Ritchie senior Dakota Wayne. Molessa had had 54 tackles in seven games, including 16 sacks. Wayne had 84 tackles, including 18 for a loss and 12 sacks. Burnside had 59 tackles over eight games, including nine for loss and six sacks.
First-team linebackers, all seniors, are Man’s Erick Grimmett, Wheeling Central’s Vinnie High, St. Marys’ Darrien Bortey and Wirt County’s Logan Powell.
Grimmett had 67 tackles, three for loss, one sack and one interception. High had 79 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Powell had 135 total tackles, 22 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks, while Bortey recorded 59 stops with three sacks.
The first-team secondary consists of four seniors: Greenbrier West’s Kaiden Pack, Summers County’s Keandre Sarver, Midland Trail’s Chris Vines and Buffalo’s Jackson England.
Pack recorded 25 tackles, broke up six passes, picked off another and forced one fumble. Sarver was in on 40 stops, including five behind the line. Vines brought down 28 opponents and picked off four passes while England, a four-year starter at safety and quarterback, racked up 65 tackles and had six interceptions. On offense, England threw for 821 yards and 10 TDs.
Moorefield senior Atikilt Tamiru is the first-team punter, with five kicks downed inside the 20-yard line. His leg also was valuable to the offense as he hit 4 of 7 field goals, including a 49-yarder.
Filling in the role of defensive utility are Wheeling Central senior Payton Marling and St. Marys’ senior Brennan Boron. Marling had 55 tackles, including eight for losses, one sack and a fumble recovery as a defensive back, while on offense he completed 13 of 18 passes for 158 yards and ran 65 times for 563 yards with six touchdowns. At linebacker, Boron accounted for 49 tackles, three for a loss, a pair of sacks, along with three interceptions, a pair of fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. As the Blue Devils’ quarterback, he completed 44 of 100 passes for 806 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran 121 times for 721 yards and 18 more scores.
Returning first-teamers were Molessa, Brown, May, Tamiru, Waterhouse, Clendenin and Alt. Clendenin is the only underclassman in that group. Second-team captains were Williamstown linebacker Brady Ankrom and Pendleton quarterback Isaiah Gardner.