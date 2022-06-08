The North-South Football Classic is more than just an all-star game. It gives players from smaller schools a chance to show what they can do against Class AAA and AA players.
In this year’s North-South game, scheduled for noon Saturday at South Charleston High School, Buffalo defensive lineman Drew Clendenin has a chance to play with some of the state’s best football players as a member of the South Cardinals.
“It’s a big honor for me to be here, especially coming from the small school that we are,” Clendenin said. “We haven’t had a whole bunch of people [in the North-South game]. We had two last year. It’s a great honor being here with the best players in the state.”
Being in Class A, Buffalo players rarely get the opportunity to play against Division I talent. Clendenin is champing at the bit knowing he’ll get to prove himself.
“It feels like a big-time thing being able to prove myself going up against triple-A players because a lot of things hurt small [-school] players,” he said. “They say they don’t have the competition from where we’re from. Coming out here and getting to play against kids from Spring Valley, Huntington, this coming week we get to play against Martinsburg’s [players]. I feel likes it’s a great time to prove myself and the level that I play at.”
The North-South players are provided with off-the-field activities, such as the North-South pool party, which was Tuesday night, and Clendenin said stuff like that is what he’s enjoying most.
“I’m looking forward to the game, but how fun this has been already and the things that we’ve got to do as a team, to me that’s the best part, absolutely,” he said.
Clendenin tallied 89 tackles with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss during his senior season. He is the first Bison to be selected to the Class A All-State team three times.
He has committed to Bluefield State and will play there in the fall. He said the emotions of ending his high school career haven’t hit him yet, but he knows they will.
“We got to that last football game this year and that was sad, but I had [the North-South game] to look forward to,” he said. “But now that we’re here, it’s going all too well. I feel like there’s gonna be that point where the gap between college and this, it’s gonna set in. It’s gonna be sad. But right now we’re just living it up.”
Not all high school senior athletes get to continue their athletic careers in college, but Clendenin will and he’s thankful for that.
“I’m extremely excited for the college career,” Clendenin said. “My coaches [at Bluefield] are great — it feels like a really good connection already. I’ve been there on an official visit. It feels right.”