Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons thought he had a deep backfield when the season began. Just how deep, he and the Knights are finding out.
With four starters sidelined by ankle injuries, Midland still hammered out a 20-16 victory against Hurricane last Friday, setting up a showdown with Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Capital at 7 p.m. Friday in Ona.
The unbeaten Knights (4-0) come into the contest as the No. 1 team in the SSAC Class AAA playoff ratings, three spots ahead of the Cougars (3-1), who are tied for fourth with Musselman and Wheeling Park.
Salmons hopes to get some of his injured ball-carriers back, but said many of them will be game-time decisions on Friday. The list includes quarterback J.J. Roberts and running backs Isaiah Vaughn and Jaydyn Johnson. Basketball star Chandler Schmidt, who was sharing quarterback duties with Roberts, also suffered an ankle injury that required surgery.
By the time last Friday’s game ended, the Knights had fourth-string quarterback Jackson Fetty under center, Jakob Caudill as the featured running back and Jaden Wroten, who hadn’t played running back since midget league, also in the backfield. Caudill ended with 30 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the win against Hurricane.
“You’ve just got to get all the kids ready,’’ Salmons said of his team’s injury plight. “I think the coaches have done a great job of coaching. That’s why you run a system. A lot of these schools don’t run a true system. We run certain plays and I kind of think we’re running our program the right way.
“We’ve lost some good kids, but at the same time, we have other good kids. We just haven’t had the chance to work with them at the level we have with the others. You can only work with a couple quarterbacks — you can’t work with five. The kid we put in last week did a good job, but we’re limited. We haven’t had time to work with them.’’
Roberts had only four carries last week and didn’t play past the first quarter. When he’s in the game, the Knights — who crank out more than 400 yards per game on the ground — are even more dangerous, as Roberts averages 19.3 yards per carry and has run for eight TDs. Caudill leads the team with 567 yards and five scores, followed by Roberts (422 yards), Vaughn (260 yards, one TD), Johnson (133 yards, four TDs) and Hayden Hass (122 yards, one TD).
Even with the uncertainty in the backfield, Salmons said his team remains confident with the powerful Cougars coming to town.
“It hurts losing the kids we’ve lost,’’ Salmons said, “but we don’t dwell on it because it will affect our team. It’s our job to get the kids ready, and that’s why we’re always competitive. Our kids buy into that and get ready to play. They’re expected to do the same things the other kids are doing.’’
Capital might not know which Midland runners will line up in the backfield Friday night, but the Cougars can probably be certain of one thing — that the Knights will be running the ball nearly all of the time, and not passing it. In four games so far, Cabell Midland has attempted a total of three passes and completed one for 35 yards.
Still, Cougars coach Jon Carpenter isn’t abandoning his pass defense and bringing all 11 defenders to the line of scrimmage.
“We know we’ve got to stop the run,’’ Carpenter said. “But I think you’re making a big mistake if you don’t try to work [on pass plays]. Johnson Central runs the ball a lot, too, but when we got them in third and long, they’d get a big play on a pass. You’ve got to be sound in what you play to make sure that doesn’t happen. The approach doesn’t really change.’’
Capital is known for its big-play attack — the Cougars, with sophomore quarterback Evan Landers at the controls, already have 11 touchdown plays this season covering 39 or more yards. But Salmons said Friday’s matchup isn’t just about ball control and keeping possession away from Capital. He thinks his team, despite running the ball nearly every down, can also break long gainers.
“We don’t concentrate on controlling the ball,’’ Salmons said. “We just want to execute. We just want to score. It looks like [ball control] because of the style we play with, and Capital wants to execute as well, but they have good kids and big-play capability. It just works out that way because we both work on our offenses.’’
Carpenter hopes his own ground game starts to blossom. Despite the talents of Tay Calloway and Shawn James at tailback, the Cougars average less than 120 yards rushing. Last week, they were at 31 rushing yards at halftime before Calloway (68 yards) and James (85 yards) broke off long scoring runs against Parkersburg.
“I think we’re getting better,’’ Carpenter said. “We’re young on the offensive line, and they’re getting better. We’ve got good running backs. I think we’ve just got to keep plugging it in there until one breaks.’’