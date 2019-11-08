Cabell Midland rolled to victory and an undefeated regular season in defeating South Charleston 62-21 on Friday night.
The visiting Knights (10-0) scored on each of their first three possessions and racked up big rushing yards to cruise to victory against the Black Eagles (4-6).
By game’s end, Class AAA No. 2 Cabell Midland rushed 46 times for 460 yards, as the Knights did not throw a single pass in the game. Quarterback J.J. Roberts paced the Knights with nine carries for 128 yards and three rushing touchdowns against No. 13 South Charleston.
In a single play, Roberts summed up the night with his final score, a 26-yard run. Roberts dropped back to pass late in the third quarter as Midland neared the red zone. Roberts looked to find an open receiver, but seeing nothing, he scrambled around the pocket and through the secondary to run into the end zone.
In addition to Roberts, Midland running back Jakob Caudill finished over 100 yards, with 17 carries for 111 rushing yards.
Caudill, Jackson Fetty and Roberts each scored a touchdown to open the contest for Midland, as the Knights defense stymied South Charleston in the first half.
The Black Eagles scored their first points on a 75-yard touchdown pass late in the first half. Freshman quarterback Trey Dunn tossed to Samahji Simon for a short gain and Simon took it to the house, outrunning the Knights secondary to score with 17 seconds left in the second quarter.
At halftime, Midland accumulated 279 rushing yards on 32 carries. Defensively, Midland limited South Charleston to minus-6 yards on eight first-half rushes.
The Knights continued to roll in the second half. In the third quarter’s opening 55 seconds, Midland scored twice on the first play following a South Charleston turnover. The Black Eagles fumbled the second-half kickoff, and Roberts scored on a 13-yard run. Then, following an interception, Fetty scored on a 5-yard run.
Midland led 55-14 to begin the running-clock fourth quarter.
Dunn threw three touchdowns for the Black Eagles, but South Charleston could not match the offensive output by Midland.
According to unofficial figures, SC will finish 13th in Class AAA and play at No. 4 Parkersburg South in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.