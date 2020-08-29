Cabell Midland didn’t start out last season intending to saddle up Jakob Caudill as its workhorse running back, but circumstances can do funny things to a team’s plans.
Three games into what would turn out to be a 10-0 regular season, Midland was running out of running backs, as a slew of ankle injuries sidelined nearly every one of the team’s main ball carriers.
J.J. Roberts, a gifted athlete who signed with Wake Forest as a defensive back, played in every game as the Knights’ quarterback, but had to leave early a few times because of his ankle and other times, was hobbled so badly he didn’t carry much. Chandler Schmidt, the basketball whiz who was supposed to spell Roberts under center at regular intervals, was lost for 10 games with a broken ankle suffered in the second game.
Then elusive running backs Jaydyn Johnson and Isaiah Vaughn fell victim to their own ankle ailments in the second and third games, respectively, against Parkersburg and Spring Valley and didn’t return until late in the postseason. So even though Midland coach Luke Salmons wanted to divide the carries among as many as five players, his option attack suddenly had few options.
However, it still had Caudill. And some nights, that was enough. In the first month of the season, the Knights absolutely leaned on Caudill, their 5-foot-9, 213-pound junior fullback, until Roberts could return to form.
Against Parkersburg, Caudill carried 24 times for 248 yards and one touchdown; versus Hurricane, it was 30 attempts for 182 yards and two scores. Then the following week against Capital, 26 more carries for 160 yards and two TDs. All three of those opponents made the Class AAA playoffs, so the Knights couldn’t afford to coddle Caudill.
“A lot of people talk about being tough,’’ Salmons said, “but he’s different. A different kind of tougher. He’ll go until he can’t go. He’s the ultimate team guy.’’
Against Hurricane, Roberts left for good in the first quarter and the Knights were down 16-13 with the ball at their own 2-yard line and under eight minutes left. They pieced together a 98-yard drive to win it 20-16, with Caudill carrying eight times, including the winning TD with 2:44 remaining.
“We were real vulnerable after the Spring Valley game,’’ Salmons said, “when we lost even more kids. [Jackson] Fetty was playing quarterback and he hadn’t taken a snap since middle school. He had maybe one day of practice. So Caudill was the man. He has that mentality. He was our staple every day, and throughout all the injuries we went through, he was the one who never really missed a beat.’’
Six times Caudill got more than 20 carries in a game, and his punishing style of running helped the Knights gallop all the way to the Class AAA title game for the second time in eight years, where they fell to four-time defending champion Martinsburg 49-21. He finished the season with 263 carries, 1,924 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Caudill certainly isn’t the biggest or fastest player on the field most nights, so how does he succeed when others don’t?
“I’ve always been one of the little guys,’’ Caudill said. “It’s always been more heart for me. To get ready, I usually have someone get me mad on the sideline before the game, slap me upside the head.’’
Midland may have fallen to Martinsburg last December, but Caudill didn’t back down. He carried 30 times for 164 yards against a defense that had dominated its first 13 opponents. Prior to the final, the Bulldogs allowed just 1.8 yards per carry and 57.2 yards per game on the ground.
“I think I proved to the state that size don’t matter,’’ Caudill said. “I know I had a good game, but we didn’t have the outcome we wanted, so I felt deflated.’’
Salmons likes the presence and power that Caudill delivers out of the fullback position in Cabell Midland’s offense.
“No. 1, he’s just tough,’’ Salmons said. “He’s extremely tough. His first 10 or 15 yards are very, very explosive, and you can see it. He squats 500-some pounds and he’s bench pressed 315. He has that mentality. He’s going to lay it on the line.
“He’s the perfect fullback, especially in the option because he’s the hammer. It’s a perfect system for a kid like him to thrive. He’s going to get the ball a lot and he’s going to get positive yards. I don’t know if he ever got a negative yard because it happens so fast and he’s so big and strong and physical.
“I told our coaches the other day, ‘Who wants to tackle that kid?’ Because he’s faster and he looks better. One of our defensive coaches said, ‘I’d probably have to hit him low.’’’
Caudill, who carries a grade-point average over 3.5 and intends to play in college, said he doesn’t mind operating out of Midland’s ground-bound attack, which threw the ball less than 30 times in 14 games last season.
“I don’t really think about it,’’ he said. “But if I thought about it, Midland’s the perfect fit for me because with the spread option, it’s best with the fullback. My goal is [to play at] Army, Air Force or Navy because they use the fullback more.’’
With that in mind, Caudill has been religious with his workout regimen, even in times of coronavirus when schools have been forced to shut down their facilities for long stretches.
“I have a personal trainer who works at Marshall,’’ Caudill said, “and he’s helped me a lot when COVID happened. When I couldn’t train, me and a couple dudes get together and run hills, do whatever we could, do it for the Midland program. I felt like I had to keep it up, especially since it’s my senior season.’’