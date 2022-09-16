Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cabell Midland is good enough that it doesn’t need extra possessions or better field position to prevail. Unfortunately for South Charleston, that’s just what it provided to the Knights Friday night.

Curtis Jones and Ryan Wolfe each rushed for two touchdowns and opportunistic Midland saw seven different players rack up scoring runs as it boarded a 62-6 Mountain State Athletic Conference victory against the host Black Eagles.

Reach Rick Ryan at rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RickRyanWV on Twitter.

Preps Sports Reporter