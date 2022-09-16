Cabell Midland is good enough that it doesn’t need extra possessions or better field position to prevail. Unfortunately for South Charleston, that’s just what it provided to the Knights Friday night.
Curtis Jones and Ryan Wolfe each rushed for two touchdowns and opportunistic Midland saw seven different players rack up scoring runs as it boarded a 62-6 Mountain State Athletic Conference victory against the host Black Eagles.
Jones led the ground brigade with 120 yards on 13 carries, backed by 80 yards on six attempts by Kylan Grace. The Knights, who never punted, finished with 409 yards on 48 running plays, with Zaky Roberts, Alex Smith, Grace, Jayden Branch and Cayden Pauley adding TD runs behind a stellar offensive line.
“They did a good job,’’ said Midland coach Luke Salmons of the players on his front wall. “[South Charleston] has some really good D-linemen and they had some penetration in the backfield and made some plays, but overall, we work a lot of running backs and they all played well.
“We’ve got to continue to get better, but that’s three away games in a row and playing at Midland is a great feeling, so we’re excited about being back home.’’
The Knights end their regular season with six straight home games and Salmons has high expectations for his rebuilt offensive front.
“They can be really good,’’ he said. “They’re still a work in progress, and just like any position, they take a lot of pride in playing tough up front. So it’s just a word, but we’ve got good depth, got eight, nine guys who can play there. It’s going to get better. It just takes us a while to get going, especially running the option. We’re not clicking yet, but we’ll get there, and I’m excited.’’
The Knights (2-1), who entered the game 18th in the Class AAA playoff ratings, have now beaten the Black Eagles nine straight times in their series.
Midland gained a 41-0 halftime lead, scoring in a variety of ways. Its first three possessions traveled 62, 57 and 39 yards for touchdowns and a 20-0 edge, but South Charleston (0-3) then gave the Knights some unwilling assists in the second quarter.
A bad snap in shotgun formation eluded SC quarterback Peyton Brown, forcing him into an intentional grounding situation after a loss of 27 yards to his own 2.
Nic Giampalo then blocked the Eagles’ punt, setting up Midland at the SC 3, from where Wolfe scored.
SC’s next possession ended with another errant snap, this time on a punt, for a loss of 18 yards to its own 2. Roberts scored on the next play for the Knights and it was 34-0.
In the second half, the Black Eagles muffed a punt return and gave the ball to Midland at their 21, setting up another TD.
South Charleston had minus-41 yards in total offense in the first half and ended up with plus-24. The Black Eagles also had 13 penalties for 77 yards, jumping offside several times on defense.
“What is frustrating to me,’’ said SC coach Carl Lee, “is this: That we show some moments that look good, and all of the sudden we fall apart. Every game we’ve played so far, we’ve shown some signs of being able to play, and then we just collapse. We jump offside or get a bad snap … We do every possible thing we can to destroy ourselves and the more we destroy ourselves, it’s the least reason to play. We’ve got to find the will to do that.
“Again, I am the blame. I am the head coach … I’m fine with that. But what I know about these young men is that the culture has to change in such a drastic way … We haven’t been able to get through that piece of it. Because we can’t and we haven’t, it’s become the biggest problem for us.’’
South Charleston has been outscored 166-13 in its first three games.
SC, which didn’t have a first down until the third quarter, got on the board later in that period on a 22-yard run by Nas’jaih Jones. Delviccio Dyess led the Black Eagles on the ground with 36 yards on seven carries.
Defensive linemen Mari Lawton, Aaron Clark and Jayson Barnett were a large part of SC notching eight tackles for lost yardage and seven more for no gain.